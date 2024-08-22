The Big Picture Gladiator II features A-list stars Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in intense action sequences set in Ancient Rome's Colosseum.

Director Ridley Scott calls Gladiator II "the best thing I've ever made" with "brutal action" scenes and physical challenges for the actors.

The star-studded cast also includes Denzel Washington, May Calamawy, and Rory McCann, bringing the epic tale to life on November 22, 2024.

Paramount Pictures is preparing to send audiences into the Colosseum with Gladiator II, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's Academy Award-winning action flick Gladiator. Ahead of the film springing to life this November, Empire Magazine has released two new images of the project, which show off new looks at two of Gladiator II's A-list stars, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, while also giving some more details about the filming process.

The first image shows off Mescal as Lucius as he is forced to fight in the chaotic, deadly environment of the Colosseum in Rome. Taken prisoner, Lucius must fight to survive against some of the harshest conditions of the Roman Empire - and its ruthless emperors, Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger). The other image shows off Pascal in full-armored action as Marcus Acacius, a brutal Roman general who was once under the tutelage of the protagonist of the first film, Russell Crowe's Maximus. Marcus Acacius is shown in the midst of a full-throated battle.

Scott, fresh off directing Gladiator II, described the film as "the best thing I’ve ever made," though he has "made a few good'uns." The legendary director said of Gladiator II, "It's full-bore, brutal action," which is seemingly evidenced by the pictures. Mescal also spoke about the physical elements of playing a gladiator, telling Empire, "I had always had a kind of latent ambition to do something that was more muscular and physical." Mescal added, "We made an attempt to not feel slick. You're feeling like their bodies are slowing down as they’re fighting. It's not like ting-ting-ting! It's more brutal. You're feeling the fatigue."

Gladiator II Has a Superstar Cast

Close

Beyond the aforementioned stars, Gladiator II has a large ensemble of well-known faces working to bring Ancient Rome to life. This includes Denzel Washington as Macrinus, a former slave who now controls his own unit of imprisoned gladiators. Other cast members include May Calamawy, Alexander Karim, and Rory McCann. Additionally, Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus, respectively, from the first film.

Scott, also known for his iconic films such as Alien, Thelma & Louise, Black Hawk Down, and Blade Runner, directed Gladiator II from a script by David Scarpa. Scott is also producing the film alongside Michael Pruss for their Scott Free Productions banner, while Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher produce for Red Wagon Entertainment. Executive producers include Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald.

Gladiator II will be released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024, in the United States.