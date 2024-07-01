The Big Picture The first look images for Gladiator II reveal intense action scenes with Paul Mescal's Lucius and Pedro Pascal's Acacius.

Vanity Fair has just released the first-look images at Gladiator II, the epic sequel from Ridley Scott to his 2000 Oscar-winning film featuring Russell Crowe and the photos look as if Scott hasn't missed a beat. The highlights of the images has to be a stunning shot of Paul Mescal's Lucius on the attack against Pedro Pascal's fallen Roman general Acacius, a man whom Scott says is in "deep regret with his life and doesn’t know where to go with it."

The bloodied Lucius and Acacius are the focal point of these images, shown in an exclusive feature by the magazine. Pascal described how the film was shaped by the legacy of Crowe's Maximus, who died 20 years prior. “This movie has an identity that is shaped by his legacy. It wouldn’t make sense for it not to," he said.

We are also shown a first look at Denzel Washington’s Macrinus, a former slave turned merchant and arms dealer, Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla, Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Lucius' mother and reprising her role from the original, and Joseph Quinn as Emperor Gata, Caracalla's brother.

What Was 'Gladiator' About?

Set in ancient Rome, the film tells the story of Maximus, a respected Roman general who is betrayed by Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Commodus murders his father to take the throne, and Maximus's family is also killed. Sold into slavery, Maximus becomes a gladiator. It is here that Maximus uses his position as a favourite of the crowds to gain clout and influence amongst the people of Rome.

Despite his fall, he eventually succeeds, rising in respect and influence, aiming to avenge his family and the emperor by challenging Commodus. The film was a major financial and critical success, winning several Oscars, including Best Picture, and is credited with revitalizing interest in the historical epic genre. The performances of Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, who both received Academy Award nominations, were particularly acclaimed.

Gladiator 2 is due to release on November 22, 2024. Watch the trailer below. Gladiator is streaming now on Paramount+.