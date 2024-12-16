Gladiator 2 has perhaps not been the major box office hit that Paramount nor movie fans were expecting, but the film is working towards a global haul that will make it look like less of a flop than it truly is. Nonetheless, after its fourth weekend in theaters in the U.S. and fifth weekend in theaters internationally, Gladiator 2 has hit the $250 million mark in foreign markets. Gladiator 2 moved past Alien: Romulus this weekend and is one of only 14 movies to gross $250 million mark internationally this year. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel will next set its sights on Venom: The Last Dance at the international box office, but the war epic will need to earn more than $80 million to eclipse the total of Tom Hardy’s superhero flick.
Between critical and general audience reception paired with box office performance, Gladiator 2 will go down as much less of a hit than its predecessor, which earned more than the sequel at the box office despite releasing 24 years earlier. Gladiator 2’s worldwide box office came to a whopping $451 million in 2000, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to over $800 million. That total would make Gladiator one of the top four highest-grossing movies of 2024 if it was released this year, putting it ahead of major sci-fi epics like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but behind animated hits like Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4. Gladiator 2 may yet catch its predecessor at the box office, but it’s certainly not living up to its $250 million budget.
Is ‘Gladiator II’ Streaming Anywhere?
Gladiator 2 has not yet joined the streaming arena, but when it does begin streaming it will likely join other Paramount movies like Transformers One and Smile 2 on the studio’s premiere platform, Paramount+. However, Gladiator 2 will likely see a long run on digital platforms before a streaming date is announced. The first Gladiator has been making rounds in the Paramount+ top 10, and upon the arrival of the Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal-led sequel on the platform, both Gladiator 2 movies may end up in the Paramount+ top 10 at the same time.
Gladiator 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.
Lucius Verus, the son of Maximus's beloved Lucilla, returns to Rome after years in the wilderness. Captured by Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius, he is thrust into the gladiatorial arena. As he battles for survival, he encounters Macrinus, a former slave-turned-merchant, and faces the corrupt twin emperors Caracalla and Geta.
- Director
- Ridley Scott
- Cast
- Paul Mescal , Pedro Pascal , Denzel Washington , Connie Nielsen , Joseph Quinn , Fred Hechinger , Derek Jacobi , May Calamawy , Peter Mensah , Matt Lucas , Alexander Karim , Tim McInnerny , Lee Charles , Chidi Ajufo , Alfie Tempest , Riana Duce , Chi Lewis Parry , Paul Candelent , Hadrian Howard , Alexander Simkin , Mikhail Basmadjian , Matthew Charlery-Smith , Maxime Durand , Lior Raz
- Runtime
- 148 minutes
- Writers
- David Scarpa , Peter Craig , David Franzoni
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures