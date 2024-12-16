Gladiator 2 has perhaps not been the major box office hit that Paramount nor movie fans were expecting, but the film is working towards a global haul that will make it look like less of a flop than it truly is. Nonetheless, after its fourth weekend in theaters in the U.S. and fifth weekend in theaters internationally, Gladiator 2 has hit the $250 million mark in foreign markets. Gladiator 2 moved past Alien: Romulus this weekend and is one of only 14 movies to gross $250 million mark internationally this year. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel will next set its sights on Venom: The Last Dance at the international box office, but the war epic will need to earn more than $80 million to eclipse the total of Tom Hardy’s superhero flick.

Between critical and general audience reception paired with box office performance, Gladiator 2 will go down as much less of a hit than its predecessor, which earned more than the sequel at the box office despite releasing 24 years earlier. Gladiator 2’s worldwide box office came to a whopping $451 million in 2000, which, when adjusted for inflation, amounts to over $800 million. That total would make Gladiator one of the top four highest-grossing movies of 2024 if it was released this year, putting it ahead of major sci-fi epics like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but behind animated hits like Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4. Gladiator 2 may yet catch its predecessor at the box office, but it’s certainly not living up to its $250 million budget.

Is ‘Gladiator II’ Streaming Anywhere?

Gladiator 2 has not yet joined the streaming arena, but when it does begin streaming it will likely join other Paramount movies like Transformers One and Smile 2 on the studio’s premiere platform, Paramount+. However, Gladiator 2 will likely see a long run on digital platforms before a streaming date is announced. The first Gladiator has been making rounds in the Paramount+ top 10, and upon the arrival of the Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal-led sequel on the platform, both Gladiator 2 movies may end up in the Paramount+ top 10 at the same time.

Gladiator 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

