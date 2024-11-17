Ahead of its domestic debut next weekend, Paramount debuted the highly-anticipated Gladiator II in overseas markets this weekend after a whirlwind global promotional tour that concluded with a royal premiere in the United Kingdom, with King Charles III in attendance. Gladiator II arrives over two decades after director Ridley Scott’s original Gladiator, which won five Academy Awards and grossed over $460 million worldwide. Scott returned to helm the sequel, which stars Paul Mescal in the lead role alongside a star-studded supporting cast.

Gladiator II grossed an estimated $87 million this weekend from around 63 territories. This sets the movie up nicely for a massive opening in North America next week. Current projections put the film's domestic debut at higher than $75 million, which means that it will likely have to settle for the number two spot behind Wicked. The film comes with a hefty reported price tag of $210 million, after previous reports alleged that Scott's spendthrift style pushed the budget past the $300 million threshold. Scott recently dismissed these reports in a New York Times interview, and said that he actually came in under budget.

Gladiator II presents a narrative that many have observed is similar to that of the original. The epic historical action film follows the character Lucius, who happens to be the son of the first film’s protagonist, Maximus Decimus Meridius. Russell Crowe won an Oscar for his performance as Maximus in the first Gladiator, which also won the Best Picture honor, and earned a Best Director nod for Scott. The legendary filmmaker is coming off of another big-budget historical, Napoleon, which earned a little over $200 million in its theatrical run last year.

'Gladiator II' Will Battle With 'Wicked' Next Week

Gladiator II opened to mostly positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 75% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that “the shadow of Maximus looms large over the entire project, for better or worse.” He also singled out Denzel Washington’s supporting performance, and wrote that he “commands our attention, making even the best actors in any given scene seem like amateurs by comparison.” By comparison, the first Gladiator holds an 80% rating on RT.

Also starring Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi and Lior Raz, Gladiator II will be released domestically next week, when it’ll clash with Wicked in this year's equivalent of 2023's "Barbenheimer" face-off between Oppenheimer and Barbie. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.