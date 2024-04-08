The Big Picture The Gladiator sequel is officially titled Gladiator II.

The display at CinemaCon also features the quote: "What we do in life echoes in eternity."

The highly anticipated sequel stars Paul Mescal, in addition to Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and May Calamawy.

The official logo and title of Ridley Scott's epic sequel to Gladiator has just been unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and, perhaps predictably—although that is not a bad thing—the film has been titled Gladiator II. The Roman numerals in the title make a lot of sense, and the logo has been revealed alongside a slogan for the film which states: "What we do in life echoes in eternity." Our editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, who is in Las Vegas right now, grabbed these photos of statues that have been commandeered to display the Gladiator shields bearing the slogan.

Gladiator was released in 2000 and quickly became both a critical and commercial success. The film garnered significant box office revenue, grossing over $460 million worldwide. It was also highly acclaimed on the awards circuit, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, out of a total of twelve nominations, and the sequel has been eagerly awaited, with Scott and his new cast hard at work since last year on bringing the film to life.

Full details on what we can expect as it pertains to Gladiator 2's plot have not yet been revealed, but the headline casting of its lead actor does offer the audience some potential clues on where the series will go after the climax of the first film. With the casting of recent Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal, the lead character will be someone we know from the original Gladiator. A key supporting character in the original movie's storyline is Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark) - a young boy who is the nephew of the villainous Commodus and the son of Commodus's sister, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Although he only met his uncle on a handful of occasions, Lucius quickly grew an admiration for Maximus as he became a hero in the eyes of the many spectators in the Coliseum. It was at this point that Lucius made the crucial choice that he no longer wanted to be next in line to the throne of Rome, but instead wanted to live and be a symbolically heroic gladiator like Maximus.

Who Appears in 'Gladiator 2'?

Alongside Mescal, the cast for Gladiator 2 also includes Denzel Washington, who has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, although Scott has offered some hints on the role. Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus, respectively. Additionally, Joseph Quinn will play Emperor Caracalla, and Pedro Pascal is among the new faces joining the ensemble, alongside Moon Knight's May Calamawy, who has also signed on to play the female lead of the epic sequel.

Gladiator 2 officially arrives in theaters on Friday, November 22, 2024. Stayed tuned for all of the updates coming out of CinemaCon this week.