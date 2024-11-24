Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Gladiator II'

Gladiator is one of the most celebrated historical epics in cinematic history, so the anticipation was high for what Ridley Scott was intending to pull off with his ambitious sequel Gladiator II, which had spent years in development before finally making it to the big screen. While the ending of the first film made it fairly evident that Russell Crowe was not going to be reprising his Academy Award-winning role as Maximus Decimus Meridius, Gladiator II does introduce Paul Mescal as an older version of Lucius Verus, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original Gladiator. Although it is largely faithful to the story beats established by its predecessor, Gladiator II makes a major change to Lucius’ family line to make him a more empowering hero.

'Gladiator II' Confirms Lucius' Heritage

Gladiator II confirms that Lucius is the son of Maximus, who was romantically involved with Lucilla before he was killed in the Colosseum in a battle with Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) at the end of the first film. In the first film, the only details that are explained about Maximus’ family are that they were killed by Commodus after he seized the throne from his father, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). While Lucilla is married to another man, the chemistry between Nielsen and Crowe had always suggested that the two characters were romantically involved, particularly due to her heartbroken reaction to his death. Gladiator II reveals that Lucilla sent Lucius away to Numidia to avoid being hunted down by different factions of the Roman Empire. Although he had grown up idolizing Maximus after watching him fight in the arena, Lucius is eventually drawn back to Rome when his community is invaded by Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), and his wife Arishat (Yuval Gonen) is killed.

The confirmation of Lucius’ background explains why he is such a threat to the Roman Empire, and why the ruthless slave master Macrinus (Denzel Washington) is so keen on turning him into a puppet. As the grandson of the former Emperor, Lucius is given the possibility of restoring the “dream of Rome” that was prophesied by Marcus Aurelius; this vision has been all but ignored by Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), who are intent on expanding the Empire through invasion. Given that Lucilla plays a key role in the resistance movement that is brewing within the Roman Senate, it makes sense that she would help Lucius find his way as a leader. Beyond his royal heritage, Lucius’ connection to Maximus allows him to have influence over the Roman people as he fights for survival in the Colosseum games.

'Gladiator II' Draws Parallels Between Lucius and Maximus

This plot twist retroactively makes the original Gladiator a stronger film, as it shows the sacrifices that Maximus was forced to make to save Lucius. While there are a few tender moments between them, Maximus may not have revealed Lucius’ identity to him out of fear that he could be placed in danger. Lucius begins the film content living in Numidia, but a similar family tragedy to the one that his father experienced forces him to become a hero of the people. While initially, Lucius is only fighting to avenge the death of his wife, he begins accepting additional responsibility to preserve the legacy of his father, as he is reminded by multiple characters how inspirational they found Maximus.

Gladiator II draws obvious parallels between Maximus and Lucius when looking at their revenge missions, but they are still very distinct characters. Maximus was a member of the Roman military who spent years waging wars on behalf of the Empire, but Lucius is a much more ruthless, tough-minded fighter who had to learn the ways of chivalry. While they are both given the opportunity to avenge their loved ones, Lucius is able to survive the conflict and emerge as the true heir to Marcus Aurelius. The retcon that Gladiator II makes implies that Lucius could continue to honor both his father and grandfather should Scott actually move forward with a third installment in the Gladiator franchise.

Gladiator II is in theaters now.

