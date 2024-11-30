Gladiator II follows a path that many legacy sequels have followed, as it combines a very similar story to its predecessor with an exciting group of new stars. Although the premise of a young warrior fighting his way to the top of the Roman Empire will not be unfamiliar to those who have seen the original Gladiator, the sequel has been able to distinguish itself thanks to the talented young cast members, including Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus from Ridley Scott’s first film. Although her casting was announced at the same time that Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger were revealed to be playing the Emperors Geta and Caracalla, respectively, May Calamawy had nearly all of her scenes cut out of Gladiator II.

Why Was May Calamawy Cut From 'Gladiator II'?

Calamawy may not be a household name in the same way that Quinn and Mescal are, but she has proven herself to be a talented young actress with a bright future ahead of her; in addition to earning acclaim for her role in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Ramy, Calamawy became the first Egyptian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to her role in Moon Knight. Calamawy revealed that she filmed several scenes with Denzel Washington, who plays the ruthless slave owner Macrinus. Her unnamed character appears to be a non-speaking background character, despite being initially described as an “important” part of the film. While, Paramount and Scott have yet to weigh in on the reasoning, and Calamawy herself has not issued an official statement.

Calamawy’s role from the film was likely removed for the sake of time, as Scott’s initial cut of Gladiator II ran over 4 hours long. If Calamawy filmed a majority of her scenes with Washington, it is safe to assume that she was involved in a storyline involving Macrnius’ rise to power within the Emperor’s inner circle. This is certainly an aspect of the film that feels undercooked, as there is a relatively short amount of time between Macrinus’ initial arrival in Rome and the conspiracy to turn the Emperors against each other. While there may have been concern about boring audiences who had only shown up to see the fight scenes, showing the interpersonal relationships that Macrinus had with characters like the one that Calamawy was playing could have made him a more complex villain. It was certainly a lot of fun to see Washington chew the scenery as an eccentric antagonist, but he lacks the vulnerability that made Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Emperor Commodus so memorable in the first Gladiator.

Could 'Gladiator II' Get an Extended Cut?

Scott stated that there would not be a director’s cut of Gladiator II, even though both Mescal and Pedro Pascal stated that they would be interested in seeing one if it existed. Scott’s reasoning is that he was cutting the film as he shot it, but that doesn’t mean that he will never go back and do another round of editing. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time, as Scott is somewhat notorious for releasing director’s cuts of his films, including many that were reviewed somewhat disfavorably upon their initial release; in fact, many of the critics who were negative on the theatrical versions of Robin Hood, Napoleon, Kingdom of Heaven, and 1492: Conquest of Paradise responded much more favorably to the longer version.

Regardless of whether an extended cut of Gladiator II will ever be completed, it is unfortunate that Calamawy lost the opportunity to appear in a breakout role. Appearing in scenes alongside an actor of Washington’s acclaim certainly could have proved her merit, and given her a better chance at securing future roles. Scott has certainly proven that he can showcase prominent roles for actresses in films like the original Alien and Thelma & Louise, but Gladiator II didn’t give any of its female characters much to do. However, it is a bit concerning that the supposedly important character that Calamway was playing was cut out of the highly complex film.

Gladiator II is in theaters now.

