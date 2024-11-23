Paramount Pictures' Gladiator II is in theaters now, and audiences can expect to sit for a while - the film is just under two-and-a-half hours long. However, director Ridley Scott recently revealed that the original cut of the film was longer - significantly longer. While the film's current runtime of 148 minutes is nothing to scoff at, the film's first cut ran nearly four hours, which would've made it one of the longest projects the director had done.

Scott revealed the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "[The first cut] ended around 3:40," Scott said, or about 220 minutes. "I know that’s unrealistic. I think with the titles it’s about 2:33, so the film itself is about 2:20. I wanted to put the opening titles at the beginning, not at the end. But they ran two-and-a-half minutes — which is a long time to look at a black screen." Scott then brought in outside assistance to help cut the film down: animator Gianluigi Toccafondo, who animated the title card for Scott's production company, Scott Free, to shift the opening titles around, shortening the film.

But while audiences at the theater may not be seeing the nearly four-hour version of Gladiator II, this doesn't mean that this couldn't happen in the future, according to the director. However, he also said that the next iteration of the franchise. "Yeah, later," Scott said when asked about releasing an extended cut. "Maybe I’d rather get into Gladiator III. There’s already an idea. I’ve always had this idea based on The Godfather Part II."

'Gladiator II' Continues The Ancient Roman Story

Close

As a sequel to the wildly successful 2000 film Gladiator, Gladiator II continues the story set up in the original film. Taking place 16 years after the first film, Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of gladiator Maximus (Russell Crowe) from the first film and the grandson of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. When the Roman army, led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) invades the town where Lucius lives, he is enslaved and forced to fight as a gladiator. Lucius must then fend off Acacius and the twin Roman Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) while under the watch of stablemaster Macrinus (Denzel Washington) - but there is more to this story than meets they eye.

The film also stars Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Lior Raz. Gladiator II was directed by Scott from a script by David Scarpa, a longtime collaborator with Scott. Scott also produced the Paramount film via his Scott Free banner alongside Michael Pruss, in addition to Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Executive producers include Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald.

Gladiator II is in theaters now.