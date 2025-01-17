Viewers now get the chance to be entertained following Gladiator II’s theatrical run. Per Variety, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s epic film is slated to hit Paramount+ at the end of January. The first film premiered in 2000, played by the up-and-coming Russell Crowe. The massive film follows Maximus, who, after years of service to Rome, is betrayed by the jealous new Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Made to fight in the Colosseum as a slave, Maximus finds a way to get his revenge. Two and a half decades later, Scott returns to the world of Rome, this time focusing on the son of Maximus’ former lover, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Nielsen reprises her role as the reserved daughter of an emperor, with Paul Mescal taking over the role of an adult Lucius, as mentioned in the following synopsis:

“After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.” Gladiator II also stars The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal as General Acacius, the invader whose actions send Lucius into slavery. Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn appear as well in a film so cinematic and escapist that fans will rush to see it in the comfort of their own homes.

'Gladiator II' Is An Epic Sequel

The spectacle of Gladiator II merits seeing it in theaters, but for those unable to make it out during its short release, Paramount+ will deliver. With a 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is categorized as Certified Fresh. But with any Ridley Scott film, there is always some division in the ranks. His previous epic, the Paul Thomas Anderson penned Napoleon, starring former collaborator Joaquin Phoenix, failed to deliver in a vehicle that was blasted for not being historically accurate. Gladiator II was divisive among critics who couldn't agree if it was a success or not. But anyone going into a Scott film should expect, if nothing else, it will be a good time at the movies. The Bladerunner director never holds back, and audiences are better off for it.

The large set pieces and an embarrassment of budget in these films are mesmerizing. Gladiator was not a film that was begging for a sequel but delivers nonetheless. Audiences and critics alike should never dare to question Scott's excessive use of baboons and filling the Colosseum with sharks. The film is a Scott picture through and through. Viewers can get their fill of a massively built Paul Mescal when Gladiator II hits Paramount+ on January 21.

