Gladiator 2 has now been in theaters for nearly two months, and due to the film’s Colosseum-sized break-even point of around $500 million, it will ultimately be a net loss for Paramount despite mostly positive reception. One of the biggest talking points surrounding Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel is whether it would surpass the original Gladiator at the box office, which was released in 2000 and will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Gladiator 2 has yet to reach the same heights as its predecessor at the domestic or worldwide box office, but it did recently surpass the film at the international box office. Gladiator 2 has put together $272 million in foreign markets, nearly $10 million more than the original’s $263 million. Russell Crowe starred in the original Gladiator and even won an Oscar for his performance in the film.

Gladiator 2’s $165 million in domestic markets still falls more than $20 million short of Gladiator’s $187 million total, and the sequel currently stands at a $437 worldwide total at the time of writing while the original hauled in $451 million. It’s not impossible for Gladiator 2 to earn enough at the domestic box office to see its U.S. and worldwide total eclipse its predecessor, but the film certainly has its work cut out for it to reach that goal. Gladiator 2 saw Paul Mescal step into the lead role of Lucius, son of Crowe’s Maximus, with Denzel Washington starring alongside him as Macrinus. Connie Nielsen also returned to the role of Lucilla, and Pedro Pascal joined the ensemble as General Marcus Acacius.

Is ‘Gladiator 2’ on Streaming?

Gladiator 2 has yet to announce a streaming date, but the film is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango at Home. Gladiator 2 has quickly risen to the top of VOD charts, just recently being out-paced by its Glicked counterpart, Wicked, but the film’s home debut has certainly cut into its box office earnings and decreased its chances of passing the original Gladiator. When Gladiator 2 does begin streaming, it will join other Paramount flicks such as Transformers One and Smile 2 on Paramount+.

Gladiator 2 is still playing in most theaters but is also available to rent or purchase at home. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and watch Gladiator 2 on Prime Video.

