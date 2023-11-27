The Big Picture Gladiator 2 will introduce Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla who was played by Connie Nielsen in the first movie.

Lucius has been living in the wilderness and has lost touch with his mother, who believes he may be dead.

The star-studded cast includes Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, and more.

The arena is ready for a new batch of warriors as Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 brings back the familiar cinematic world with new characters. The feature has been in the making for nearly two decades as the celebrated director searched for the right story and talent. The upcoming installment will follow Paul Mescal as Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), the former lover of Russell Crowe's Maximus in the original film. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Scott gave fans some insight into the central character.

Gladiator 2 will pick up almost two decades after the events of the original film. Speaking of Mescal, the director says, “He’s playing Lucius.” During the interview, the director recalls Lucius was around “12 years old” when we last saw him, and for 15 years, “he’s been out in the wilderness.” Adding that the character has “lost touch with his mother. His mother lost touch with him. She doesn’t know where he is. She thinks he might be dead.”

In the original feature, Crowe's character is a Roman general who is sold as a slave and becomes a gladiator after his family is murdered when he refuses to serve Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). The story is one of vengeance that still captivates fans. Gladiator 2 will pick up the pieces where the original feature left off.

‘Gladiator 2’ Has a Star-Studded Cast

Joining Mescal in the upcoming feature is Nielsen, as his mother Lucilla. They’ll be further supported by The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, whose character details aren’t revealed yet. Denzel Washington will be playing a slave who won his freedom. About his character Scott previously revealed “He’s a rich guy who’s still carrying a grudge.” Elaborating, “There were businesses of gladiators who could indeed earn their freedom if they stayed alive,” hinting at a life that never unfolded for Maximus, “So we went right into that, in-depth. Where did he come from? How was he taken? He was branded with marks and registered with a brand on his chest as a slave. So that’s how he comes into the story.”

The feature also casts Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus, Djimon Hounsou as Juba, a former gladiator, Joseph Quinn as co-emperor Caracalla, and Fred Hechinger as co-emperor Geta. The star-studded cast also includes May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas – all starring in undisclosed roles.

Gladiator 2 is set for release on November 22, 2024. Gladiator is now available on Netflix to stream. You can learn more about the sequel by following this link.

Gladiator A former Roman General sets out to exact vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family and sent him into slavery. Release Date May 5, 2000 Director Ridley Scott Cast Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi Rating R Runtime 155 minutes

