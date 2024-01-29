The Big Picture Pedro Pascal's role in Gladiator 2 is still a mystery. Fans are trying to gather clues from behind-the-scenes photos.

The gray cloak Pascal is wearing suggests his character may be from the upper class in the film.

Pascal's character might have a scar under his right eye, indicating a past as a warrior or a violent encounter with another character.

Ever since it was announced that Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) was selected to join the cast of the highly anticipated epic Gladiator 2, fans have been on the lookout for every bit of information that might offer some clue as to what role he’ll play on the sequel. Since the production team and director Ridley Scott (Napoleon) are staying mum for now, we’re left with no option but to scrutinize some photos that might have hinted at the type of costume Pascal will wear.

The photos were originally posted by a Gladiator 2 crew member named Mark Gauci who may be a friend of Pascal, and they look like a kind of photo dump from a sunny weekend in Malta. From the looks of it, the group decided to celebrate the end of a successful shoot – the movie wrapped filming last week – and one of the BTS images shows Pascal with different hair and still wearing a costume.

It’s pretty clear that the gray cloak he’s wearing is the kind we see in period pieces, and it might suggest that Pascal’s character in Gladiator 2 is someone from the upper class, since it doesn’t look worn out. Underneath the cloak, there’s not much to see except a bit of a white shirt, so we’re yet to find out what kind of position his character occupies in the story.

Pedro Pascal's Character in 'Gladiator 2' Is Still A Mystery

Additionally, even though the behind-the-scenes photo does not have high quality, it looks like Pascal’s character will have a scar under his right eye, which might point to a past as a warrior – or maybe the result of a violent encounter with Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal)? We still don’t know if the stars will be on opposite sides of the story, but if the previous installment serves as reference, it’s possible that Mescal and Pascal will be rivals to mirror the Joaquin Phoenix (Joker: Folie á Deux) and Russell Crowe (The Pope's Exorcist) dynamic.

Even though we don’t know much, our questions will soon get answered because Gladiator 2 is scheduled to be released on November 22. This means that Paramount Pictures will start rolling out teasers and trailers sooner rather than later, and then we’ll have an inkling of what the heck Pascal is wearing and if it’s relevant to the story. One thing is sure, though: We are absolutely hyped for this blockbuster.

Gladiator 2 premieres in theaters on November 22, 2024.