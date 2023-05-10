After so many years of development, a sequel to the 2000 movie Gladiator is finally getting off the ground. Audiences will once again get to explore the world of one of the first pop culture phenomena of the 21st century, with director Ridley Scott returning to helm this follow-up. Given that Scott’s been constantly doing period-piece epics in the years since Gladiator, it’s not shocking that he’d be down to return to shoot Gladiator 2. What is surprising, though, is the group of actors that have been attached to work on this project.

Slowly but surely, Gladiator 2 has assembled a remarkably stacked supporting cast. Long-swirling rumors that the production was aiming to get a major name for its lead role made it no surprise that recent Oscar nominee Paul Mescal was secured as the feature’s protagonist. However, the rest of this ensemble cast has been just packed with unexpectedly massive names, including none other than Denzel Washington making a rare foray into $100+ million budgeted blockbusters with his Gladiator 2 part. This feature is becoming a staggeringly star-studded affair and that’s before one considers what the cast of the original Gladiator was like.

Who Was in the Cast of 2000’s ‘Gladiator’?

Part of why Gladiator 2’s jam-packed roster of actors is so surprising is because of the cast assembled for the very first Gladiator. Back in the late 1990s, this production was seen as more than a bit of a gamble. Historical epics hadn’t been in vogue for a long while (save for Titanic breaking every box office record imaginable) and the sword and sandals style of epics especially seemed antiquated. Returning to that well in the modern world seemed like it could be a fool’s errand. It didn't help that Scott was coming off one of his weakest periods as a director in terms of box office prowess. 1492: Conquest of Paradise, White Squall, and G.I. Jane had all flopped throughout the 1990s. Making a movie like Alien gave Scott an eternally formidable reputation, but Gladiator also seemed like just the kind of movie that would continue his cold streak rather than break it.

Even with some daunting obstacles in the way, Gladiator still secured then-recent first-time Oscar nominee Russell Crowe for its leading role. The rest of the cast was filled up with legendary older European performers (namely Oliver Reed and Derek Jacobi) and a lot of up-and-coming talent. Joaquin Phoenix, for instance, was still finding his sea legs as an adult actor, Connie Nielsen was just breaking into Hollywood when she took on the part of Lucilla while Gladiator provide Djimon Hounsou with only his second role (after the 1998 creature feature Deep Rising) after his breakthrough part in Amistad. Gladiator was a film full of faces who were going to be generally fresh to the public.

Going this route undoubtedly helped keep the movie’s budget in check (a necessity, since it was heavily financed by newbie studio DreamWorks SKG) and ensured that legendary star personas wouldn’t overwhelm the personalities of the Gladiator characters. There were lots of clear reasons for Gladiator to go this route with its cast…but it’s become equally apparent that Gladiator 2 is opting for a different approach with its casting. Comparing the original Gladiator’s emphasis on newer talent with Gladiator 2’s reliance on performers well-versed in VFX-heavy acting, it becomes impossible to miss the super stacked casting tendencies of the latter film.

Why Is the ‘Gladiator 2’ Cast So Packed With Stars?

While the original Gladiator combined newer actors with a batch of acclaimed European performers, the Gladiator 2 cast has embraced a barrage of faces that younger moviegoers will immediately recognize as modern-day stars. Barry Keoghan, for instance, is set to play a villain in Gladiator 2 after both scoring an Oscar nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin and appearing in major roles in blockbusters like Dunkirk and the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals. Then there’s Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, who will be in the supporting cast, while everyone’s favorite dad, Pedro Pascal, is also on hand for some kind of integral role in the Gladiator 2 cast. That’s on top of Mescal, Washington, and returning cast members from the original Gladiator like Hounsou and Nielsen.

With the original Gladiator, part of the appeal seemed to be taking folks that audiences wouldn’t normally associate with “modern” blockbusters (Joaquin Phoenix was a staple of late 1990s indie cinema, for instance) and placing them inside a lavish epic. For Gladiator 2, the concept seems to be taking recognizable folks that moviegoers already know can inhabit VFX-driven tentpoles. While Mescal has never been in a major blockbuster before Gladiator 2, Keoghan, Quinn, and especially Pascal have gotten on people’s radar thanks to their work on projects that are massive in scope and unafraid to utilize visual effects wizardry.

The pop culture landscape has changed drastically in the last two decades and projects as epic in scope as the original Gladiator (and are often even more expansive) are now far more commonplace. Gladiator 2’s casting choices have leaned into this change in the status quo by abandoning the idea of scoring actors you’d never imagine headlining a blockbuster. Instead, the modus operandi now is getting a bunch of people audiences love because of their work in massive epics.

It also doesn’t hurt to have so many big names around (many of them with prominent social media spaces to promote new projects) to anchor a project like Gladiator 2 that might need extra help luring in younger moviegoers. In the 20+ years since the debut of the original Gladiator, that Ridley Scott epic has left a massive footprint on pop culture. However, mainstream blockbusters shifted away from mimicking its gritty style during the 2010s, which means the initial Gladiator isn’t on everybody’s radar constantly anymore. It’s been far from forgotten, but it doesn’t hurt to have some extra big names around to help attract people who may not be re-watching Gladiator every weekend like Joe Pantoliano on The Sopranos.

Of course, the most likely reason why the cast for Gladiator 2 is so unexpectedly stacked may also be the simplest: everyone wants to work with Ridley Scott. This filmmaker is a legend and has still been producing acclaimed epics in recent years like The Martian or The Last Duel. Many of his recent efforts have featured casts stacked with famous faces, with even something as unorthodox and challenging as The Counselor managing to attract tons of A-listers. When Scott comes calling, actors answer, and that includes the swarm of modern stars that have signed on for Gladiator 2. This and other elements make it more understandable how this cast has come together, but it still doesn’t make it totally fathomable that people will eventually be able to see Gladiator 2 posters adorned with Denzel Washington’s face.