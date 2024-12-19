Ridley Scott's legacy sequel Gladiator II has been a certain success at the box office, earning $400 million worldwide despite stiff competition from the likes of Moana 2 and Wicked. Split between a $148 million domestic haul and $252 million in overseas markets, Gladiator II might still fall short of the worldwide total of the first Gladiator, but that won't change just how pleased those in charge of the project will be.

Because of Gladiator II's sustained box office appeal, even earning another $7.5 million nationwide on its fourth weekend, the sequel keeps climbing the rankings, now sitting 14th on the list of most successful movies at the 2024 box office. To do this, the movie had to beat another Pedro Pascal project to the position, overtaking the widely acclaimed The Wild Robot which now sits in 15th. Less than $1 million separate the pair, with that gap set to widen as a fifth theatrical weekend looks to propel Gladiator II toward the top 10.

What is Pedro Pascal's Most Successful Movie?

With his total career box office gross now surpassing $2 billion thanks to a stellar year, Pascal's legacy as a Hollywood great continues to be cemented. Right the way back to his first appearance in 2011's The Adjustment Bureau which went on to earn a respectable $126 million globally, Pascal has consistently appeared in acclaimed projects, with the actor proving somewhat of a Midas touch when it comes to recuperating huge budgets. However, despite this consistent success, only two movies in Pascal's acting career have ever surpassed the $400 million mark, 2024's Gladiator II and 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, with the latter being his most successful movie as of today.

However, success isn't simply measured by money, with critical and public response to a movie just as important. The Kingsman sequel might be Pascal's highest-grossing effort, but it pales in comparison to several other projects when ranked by score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. When it comes to critical reception, Pascal's best movie is another of his 2024 efforts, with The Uninvited currently a recipient of the coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. As far as audience opinion, it's another 2024 film that has Pascal's highest score, with The Wild Robot's 98% rating unmatched.

Gladiator II has now surpassed The Wild Robot at the 2024 domestic box office. You can catch the long-awaited sequel now in theaters.

