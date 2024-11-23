To say that Gladiator II is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 would be an understatement, as excitement for what Ridley Scott had in store for the next chapter in his historical saga had been brewing for years. While the ending of the first Gladiator meant that it was unlikely that Russell Crowe would be reprising his role as Maximus, the sequel got a major boost of star power thanks to Paul Mescal as the young hero Lucius Verus, and Denzel Washington as the cruel slave owner Macrinus. It’s exciting to see the new faces populate this vibrant version of Roman history, but Pedro Pascal is not given nearly enough to do in Gladiator II, which is disappointing considering how interesting his role could have been.

Who Does Pedro Pascal Play in 'Gladiator II'?

Pascal co-stars in Gladiator II as Marcus Acacius, a powerful general in the Roman army who had once trained under Maximus. The film opens with an epic battle sequence in which Acacius leads the Roman legion to conquest in Numidia, where he claims the province in the name of the twin Roman Emperors, Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger). While the attack ends up claiming the life of Lucius’ love, Arishat (Yuval Gonen), Acacius himself does not want to see a never-ending war in which Rome continues to conquer smaller civilizations. In fact, he secretly conspires with Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) to make movements within the Senate to restore the “dream of Rome” that had been promised by Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), before he was murdered by his son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Unfortunately, Acacius finds it difficult to change the opinions of the Emperors when Marcinus begins encouraging them to root out any signs of rebellion.

Acacius had the potential to be an interesting lead, as his dynamic with Lucius would seemingly be quite complex. Lucius despises Acacius because of the role that he played in his wife’s death, but does not understand that the Roman general is actually romantically involved with Lucilla, who is actually his mother. The notion of a proud military man taking a stand against tyranny is a great concept for a hero, but unfortunately, Acacius has very few moments of his own, as he simply seems to be regurgitating some of the beliefs about Rome that Maximus also had. While there is nothing wrong with a legacy sequel that has a strong sense of nostalgia, it feels as if the emotional core of Gladiator II is reliant on Maximus. It is reiterated that Acacius commands a high degree of respect from the men who serve under him, but there are only a few moments when the film actually delves into his leadership skills.

‘Gladiator II’ Doesn’t Do Enough With Acacius

Acacius ends up making some illogical decisions for the sake of the plot, which forces Pascal to do his best to sell some unbelievable material. Acacius’ plot to stage a coup against the Emperors is eventually revealed by Macrinus, who exposes his scheme; this eventually leads the Emperors to place him in the arena so that he can fight against Lucius. While Macrinus is a crafty villain who is very good at staging conspiracies, it doesn’t make sense for someone as well-versed in military strategy as Acacius to fall for such a simple deceit. The lack of chemistry between Pascal and Nielsen, who aren’t given nearly enough time together, makes his eventual capture and role in the arena battle far less worthy of emotional investment.

Acacius ultimately becomes just another victim for Lucius to take vengeance upon, as he is executed by the archers in the Colosseum after a brutal fight. This would have been an excellent moment to show Acacius reckoning for the campaign that he waged in Numidia, but he’s executed before he gets the chance to have any emotional moment. It’s understandable that Pascal would want to be involved with a project as exciting as a sequel to Gladiator, but he is sadly saddled with an underwritten part that does not do him any favors.

Gladiator II is now playing in theaters.

