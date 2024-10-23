Gladiator fans are pretty excited to get back to the arena and watch Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal battle it out in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, Gladiator 2. The movie has rolled out its marketing and the audiences are getting new images, trailers, and various looks at the behind-the-scenes shenanigans by the cast and crew. Now the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the movie unveiled a first look at a new popcorn bucket for the film.

Keeping in line with recent releases like Deadpool and Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, Terrifier 3, and Gladiator 2 has unveiled a circular Roman Colosseum bucket, taking inspiration from the production design of the movie. Dubbed “The AR-ena Popcorn Bucket,” the item comes equipped with a QR code, which, when scanned, conjures up a gladiator battle. As the promo language promises “finish the popcorn, scan the code, and let the games begin.” While most popcorn buckets act as a souvenir, the Gladiator popcorn buckets, which will be available at Cinemark, take the game a notch ahead by adding the AR touch.

Paul Mescal’s Lucius’ Journey Carries the Weight of Ancestry

The upcoming feature will follow Lucius, the son of Lucilla, who returns to Rome after years in the wilderness. When captured by Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius, he is thrust into the arena. As he battles for survival, he also faces the corrupt twin emperors Caracalla and Geta. The movie picks up the threads years after the events of the first movie, however, the weight of Lucius’ ancestry looms large. Mescal recently opened up about his character’s journey,

“Lucius has got a very clear propulsion and aversion to Rome because of something that’s personally traumatising from his past. Then you see him discover what his bloodline is. As the film progresses, he realises that he’s actually got an obligation to protect it because it’s falling into disarray.”

The Aftersun actor is well aware of the inevitable comparisons to Russell Crowe’s iconic performance as Maximus, saying, “It’s a mistake when people go, ‘This was Russell’s thing.’ Russell had proven himself time and time again, and he proved himself time and time again after Gladiator. An amazing career like Russell has had wasn’t built by just Gladiator.” The movie also stars heavy weights like Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn. Further rounding off the cast are Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, May Calamawy, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas, Alexander Karim, and many more.

Gladiator II will open in theaters on November 22. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the new popcorn bucket above.