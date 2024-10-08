Gladiator II will continue the legacy of the movie that premiered in theaters more than twenty years ago. And in order to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated sequel, Regal has revealed the official popcorn bucket that will accompany the film. The product is clearly based on the helmet Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal) will wear once he heads into battle. As if the popcorn bucket wasn't enough to keep fans entertained, a cup based on Gladiator II will also be available for purchase in movie theaters once the movie makes its way to the big screen on November 22.

Gladiator II will introduce an older version of Lucius, who is Maximus' (Russell Crowe) son. The man was living a peaceful life with his family, until the Roman Empire invaded his home. Lucius will be forced to fight as a gladiator. The sequel will also introduce Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), Roman general who trained under Maximus. The relationship between the two characters will be interesting. As a general of the Roman army, Marcus personifies everything Lucius hates about the government. The confrontation between the two characters will keep audiences on the edge of their seats next month.

Ridley Scott has returned to direct Gladiator II. The filmmaker took a long time to come back to this world, keeping himself busy with titles such as Napoleon and House of Gucci. The upcoming sequel will also take place several years after the events of the first film. The gap would be consistent with the amount of time that has passed in the real world since Gladiator came out in theaters. The screenplay for Gladiator II was written by David Scarpa, based on a story he came up with alongside Peter Craig.

The Supporting Cast of 'Gladiator II'

Gladiator II will count with some of the most talented performers in the industry in order to bring Lucius' journey to life. Denzel Washington will star as Macrinus, a former slave who plans to take over the Roman Empire. He will also mentor Lucius, even if the character can be extremely cruel towards the fighters. Joseph Quinn will portray Emperor Geta. The co-emperor of Rome will have plenty to say once he crosses paths with the protagonist of the story.

You can check out the reveal of the Gladiator II popcorn bucket below, before the sequel hits theaters on November 22:

