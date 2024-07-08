The Big Picture Gladiator II, led by Paul Mescal, has been in development for nearly two decades and is set for release on November 22, 2024.

Fans, be prepared to be entertained as Riddley Scott’s epic historical drama Gladiator II has unveiled its first poster. The feature has been in the making for nearly two decades as the celebrated director searched for the right story and talent, and with the right mix in place and Paul Mescal leading the feature, we’re not far away from re-entering the arena.

The new poster sees Mescal in the arena, soil in his hands and a blade next to him, ready to fight. The image brings back all the nostalgia for the franchise fans and the trailer, which will come out tomorrow, will be a sight to behold amid all the noise the film is making. With an all-star cast, Gladiator 2 has avid fans and a general audience excited.

What’s Gladiator 2 About?

In the original feature, Russell Crowe's character is a Roman general who is sold as a slave and becomes a gladiator after his family is murdered. The story is one of vengeance that still captivates fans, Gladiator 2 will pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the original, set two decades after the events of the original film. The movie follows Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla, who was around 12 years old when we last saw him. Scott previously revealed that Lucius has “been out in the wilderness.” Adding that the character has “lost touch with his mother. His mother lost touch with him. She doesn’t know where he is. She thinks he might be dead.”

Fans have seen the first look at the movie in previously released images, that will take you back in time instantly. An extended five-minute teaser for the film was shown to CinemaCon attendees in April 2024, which showcased some thrilling footage and a magnificent Colosseum. By all accounts the movie will be the one to watch out for.

Supporting Mescal in the cast are Pedro Pascal, whose character details are unknown yet; Denzel Washington will be playing a slave who won his freedom, Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus, and Djimon Hounsou as Juba, a former gladiator. Also starring are Joseph Quinn as co-emperor Caracalla, Fred Hechinger as co-emperor Geta, and Connie Nielsen reprises Lucilla from the original movie. The star-studded cast also includes May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas.

Gladiator 2 is set for release on November 22, 2024. Gladiator is now available on Netflix to stream. You can learn more about the sequel with our detailed guide here and check out the new poster above.