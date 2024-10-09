Amidst the excitement surrounding Gladiator II, and its star, Paul Mescal, some new fans might be unaware that Mescal is actually the second actor to take on the role of Lucius. In the 2000 original, the character was played by Spencer Treat Clark, as the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Emperor Commodus. So, why was he recast, and how does Clark feel about it? Well, we have answers to both of those questions now, via a couple of interviews from Clark and the film's director, Ridley Scott.

Speaking with People while promoting his new Max film, Salem's Lot, Clark responded to being replaced by Mescal. Despite being recast and missing out, Clark had nothing but good things to say, both about the new movie and Mescal's casting. You can check out his full response below:

The movie looks so good, and Paul's going to do such a great job. I've actually heard great things about the movie...I feel like it was 25 years ago, but for some people, seeing me as an adult and being like, 'Oh my God, you're right. You were Lucius in Gladiator ,' is so wild. But I'm really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it. And yeah, it comes out soon. So I'm excited for it.

Why Was Paul Mescal Cast in 'Gladiator II'?

Scott explained the decision to recast Lucius, mentioning his preference for a younger actor and his admiration for Mescal's performance in Normal People. At 28, Mescal is eight years younger than Clark and, while the age gap might not seem drastic, it becomes more noticeable when comparing an actor in their late twenties to one nearing forty. Additionally, when Mescal was first approached, he was even younger. In the time frame that the film is set, Lucius simply had to be a younger character, or at least that's what Scott thinks, as he told Deadline.

"So this came up at a time when I need a 23 year old, 24 year old to take up the mantle of Lucius," said Scott. "And I just said, you want to do it? He said, yeah. He was about to do Streetcar Named Desire in London."

Gladiator II will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024. You can find out more about the upcoming sequel with our guide here and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for further updates.