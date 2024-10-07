Ridley Scott has assembled a star-studded cast for his return to the ring for the legacy sequel, Gladiator 2, but that doesn't mean he was easy on any of them. During a recent interview with Total Film, Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal spoke about his first day on set of the film, which is due in theaters on November 22. Mescal stars as Lucius in the film, who was recently confirmed to be the son of Maximus (Russell Crowe), the star of the first film who meets a tragic yet heroic fate. Scott is one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood history, having produced hits like Alien, Gladiator, The Martian, and more, which allows him to speak especially freely when dealing with young actors like Mescal, who just turned 28 earlier this year:

"I think the very first day, and just coming out and there being a couple of hundred to a thousand supporting artists and extras, with fires burning, and the walls of Morocca, I was like, 'Ooh - this is fucking big' But... the first thing [Ridley] said before filming was 'Your nerves are no fucking good to me.' Which is a Ridley think to say in a nutshell, but it's the perfect thing to say, because it's so liberating. He's totally right."

That's certainly one way to help get your star into character, and while it is also a lot of pressure, it sounds like the kick was exactly what Mescal needed to remind him the stakes of what he's involved in. Many people were skeptical when the sequel to Gladiator was announced, largely because the first film is considered a masterpiece that is impossible to improve upon. It took home five Oscars at the 2001 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Lead Actor (Crowe), Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. It was also nominated in seven other categories, including Joaquin Phoenix for Best Supporting Actor, Scott for Best Director, and Hans Zimmer for Best Original Score. Gladiator 2 certainly has large shoes to fill when it steps into the arena next month, following one of the most beloved historical epics of all-time.

Paul Mescal Wants Lucius To Stand Out From Russell Crowe’s Maximus

Paul Mescal also knows there are inevitably going to be comparisons to Russell Crowe's Maximus as the two leads of their respective films, but he has a solution to this. Mescal acknowledges that Crowe's legacy as Maximus is unmatched, but that he wants to do something to make Lucius stand out and be remembered on his own merit, not just for being Maximus' son:

"I think the legacy he's left with that first film is extraordinary. I think I was consciously trying to get out of my head, like, the projections that people might have of what this film means. I didn't watch it after I was cast, and then watched it on New Year's Day with my friends, which was amazing... And there's nothing really to be gained [by studying it in preparation] as it's a different character."

It's certainly interesting that Mescal had not seen Gladiator when he was cast as Lucius in Gladiator 2, but it's for the best that he didn't wait too long before familiarizing himself with what came before. Many actors have spoken about not watching the prequel to what they're working on — most recently, House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen in the series, revealed he has never seen Game of Thrones — and while that method is largely hit or miss, fans can rest easy knowing Mescal is familiar with Gladiator's history, but doesn't want to lean too heavily into it.

Gladiator 2 will fight its way into theaters on November 22. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch the first Gladiator, now streaming on Paramount+.

