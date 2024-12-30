Even after generating hundreds of millions at the global box office, Paramount’s Gladiator II is still being seen as only a moderate commercial success, thanks to its hefty production costs. The swords-and-sandals epic passed a new milestone in its sixth weekend of release, despite having been made available on digital streaming platforms some days ago. This weekend, the movie’s continued success also pushed director Ridley Scott’s career box office haul into hallowed territory.

Gladiator II has grossed over $160 million domestically and $435 million worldwide, emerging as Scott’s third-biggest hit, behind the original Gladiator (over $460 million worldwide) and The Martian ($630 million worldwide). He is now among only nine directors in history to have passed the $5 billion mark in career box office revenue; the 10th, if you count the Russo brothers separately. Scott is the ninth-highest-grossing director in history, ahead of Tim Burton and behind Christopher Nolan. The highest-grossing filmmaker — and the only filmmaker whose movies have made a combined total of over $10 billion worldwide — is Steven Spielberg.

The top 10 list also includes James Cameron, the Russos, Peter Jackson, Michael Bay, and David Yates. Gladiator II serves as a sequel to the blockbuster original, which also earned the Best Picture Academy Award, and a Best Actor honor for Russell Crowe. Scott has been nominated in the Best Director category three times, and Gladiator II is his top-grossing film in over a decade. His 2012 science-fiction epic Prometheus made just over $400 million worldwide, and Scott experienced a rather hit-or-miss run in the following decade.

Ridley Scott Intends to Make 'Gladiator III'