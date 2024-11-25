Director Ridley Scott delivered one of the best debuts of his nearly five-decade-long career this past weekend, with his latest film, Gladiator II, opening to $55 million domestically. The movie was released a week ago in overseas markets, where it had already earned over $100 million prior to its domestic launch. All in all, Gladiator II has grossed over $220 million worldwide so far, cementing Scott as the 10th-highest grossing director of all time, and elevating his career box office past an astounding new milestone.

Scott’s films — there are over 30 of them — have grossed a combined total of $4.8 billion worldwide. Of this grand haul, $1.8 billion has come from the domestic market. The average global gross for his films now stands at $171 million. On the list of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, Scott ranks 10, behind Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Michael Bay, Peter Jackson, the Russo brothers, James Cameron and Steven Spielberg.

Scott made his directorial debut with the Cannes-winning 1977 period film The Duellists, and broke out in a big way two years later, with Alien. He followed it up with another classic, Blade Runner, in 1982. His top-grossing film remains The Martian, which earned over $650 million worldwide, and earned a nomination in the Best Picture category at the Oscars. His next-biggest hit is the first Gladiator, which grossed over $460 million globally in 2000, followed by Prometheus ($402 million worldwide), Hannibal ($350 million worldwide), and Robin Hood ($322 million worldwide).

At 86 Years Old, Scott Is Setting New Benchmarks for Himself