Ridley Scott is a master of filmmaking at this stage of his life and career and a reason for that is his highly distinctive way of shooting and covering his films. The director is renowned for his filming techniques which he feels contribute enormously both to the cinematic experience of his films, as well as giving him more choice and variety in the editing process. A notable aspect of his approach is the use of multiple cameras during filming.

Scott will often employ multiple cameras — as many as eight — simultaneously to capture various angles and perspectives, enhancing the visual storytelling. This technique allows for greater coverage of a scene, providing a rich array of shots to choose from during editing, and contributes to the dynamic and immersive quality of his films. This was, once again, the case for his latest film — Gladiator 2 — which just wrapped production last week.

One of its stars, Fred Hechinger, has been speaking about acting for Scott and his overall experience on Gladiator 2 while in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, on the promotional trail for his new project, Thelma, alongside June Squibb and Clark Gregg. While talking at the film's premiere junket at Sundance, Hechinger described Scott's process as theatrical, reminding him of when he would perform on stage, and added that it was "amazing" to film. He said:

"It’s amazing. I mean, the eight cameras reminds me of theater because you have an entire environment that’s created in camera. But I have to say, what’s amazing, too, is when something feels alive it feels alive in unique but connective ways. So, when something’s really special, what we’re doing here, when you start to find a rhythm, again, if I’m lucky, I feel connected to that feeling of when I started doing plays. I’ve never been able to put a name to whatever that weird feeling is, but you just get a sense of it."

Gregg remarked that the feeling he felt was something akin to "I hope they're getting this." Hechinger agreed, saying "Yeah, yeah! I hope they're rolling", before adding, "There’s something that you can’t put your finger on that’s within the moment, of the moment, in the moment. We spend all this time hanging out, and first off, you make real friends, which is an amazing part." He continued, saying, "And then you also, within the scenes, you find something that you cannot name. And all the intensity of that set breeds that, and all the kind of gentleness of this one breeds that. I always find that the process becomes the product, and so, however it’s designed is built to bring out and nurture and kind of speak to that story that it’s trying to tell."

Who Is in 'Gladiator 2'?

The film, which is a direct sequel to Scott's Oscar-winning Gladiator from 2000, follows the story of Lucius as a grown man and includes a cast featuring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen, among others. Hechinger is said to play the role of Emperor Geta. Gladiator 2 is scheduled for release on November 22, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and don't miss our full conversation with Hechinger, Gregg, and Squibb from Sundance.