Now in its second week of release domestically — third in overseas markets — Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is beginning to reveal what kind of hit it is. While the movie has made a significant chunk of change at the box office, there’s no running away from the fact that it cost a king’s ransom to produce and market. Nevertheless, Gladiator II is poised to become one of Scott’s highest-grossing hits, and will overtake Robin Hood as early as today to become the fifth-biggest film of his iconic career.

With $113 million domestically and $208 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has so far grossed $322.3 million worldwide. The movie is less than $100,000 shy of overtaking Robin Hood, which concluded its global run with $322.4 million in 2010. Both historical dramas were produced on budgets of at least $200 million. Starring Russell Crowe, Robin Hood was viewed as an under-performer, especially in relation to its high costs, and even though Gladiator II is guaranteed to make more money in the long run, it’s still a long way away from being considered a clean hit.

Scott’s highest-grossing film remains The Martian, which made around $630 million worldwide in 2015, and earned a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The Martian is followed by the original Gladiator, which grossed over $460 million globally and ended up winning the Best Picture Academy Award. Released in 2012, the science-fiction film Prometheus made a little over $400 million worldwide, while Hannibal concluded its global run with around $350 million. Gladiator II will likely overtake both Hannibal and Prometheus, although its chances of surpassing the lifetime global haul of its predecessor are still up in the air.

Ridley Scott's Films Have Grossed Over $4.9 Billion Worldwide