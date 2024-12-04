Now in its second week of release domestically — third in overseas markets — Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is beginning to reveal what kind of hit it is. While the movie has made a significant chunk of change at the box office, there’s no running away from the fact that it cost a king’s ransom to produce and market. Nevertheless, Gladiator II is poised to become one of Scott’s highest-grossing hits, and will overtake Robin Hood as early as today to become the fifth-biggest film of his iconic career.
With $113 million domestically and $208 million from overseas markets, Gladiator II has so far grossed $322.3 million worldwide. The movie is less than $100,000 shy of overtaking Robin Hood, which concluded its global run with $322.4 million in 2010. Both historical dramas were produced on budgets of at least $200 million. Starring Russell Crowe, Robin Hood was viewed as an under-performer, especially in relation to its high costs, and even though Gladiator II is guaranteed to make more money in the long run, it’s still a long way away from being considered a clean hit.
Scott’s highest-grossing film remains The Martian, which made around $630 million worldwide in 2015, and earned a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The Martian is followed by the original Gladiator, which grossed over $460 million globally and ended up winning the Best Picture Academy Award. Released in 2012, the science-fiction film Prometheus made a little over $400 million worldwide, while Hannibal concluded its global run with around $350 million. Gladiator II will likely overtake both Hannibal and Prometheus, although its chances of surpassing the lifetime global haul of its predecessor are still up in the air.