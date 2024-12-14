Upon release in 2000, Gladiator was celebrated for reviving the seemingly-extinct swords-and-sandals genre. 25 years later, the sequel to the Best Picture winner, Gladiator II, not only reunites director Ridley Scott to the world of Ancient Rome and Colosseum fighters, but the return to the swords-and-sandals epic is a refreshing throwback in an age of indistinguishable blockbusters. Although the reception to the recently released film has been quite mixed, there is an innate pleasure in looking at this austere period epic with dazzling costumes and awe-inspiring sets.

Through old-school technical craft and a healthy dose of CGI, Scott manages to recreate the aesthetic of ancient times, even though the film never stepped foot in Rome. A sign of the shifting power dynamic between movies and television, it was a streaming series, Those About To Die starring Anthony Hopkins, that claimed the rights to shoot in the city.

Ridley Scott Used CGI and Other Locations To Replicate Ancient Rome in 'Gladiator II'

Close

Where the first Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, asked, "Are you not entertained?" rhetorically, as the film was a widespread success with audiences and critics, its 2024 sequel is asking that same question with uncertainty. While a hit at the box office, Gladiator II has left a sizable share of viewers unsatisfied due to its aimless script, rehashing of beats from the original, and the casting of Paul Mescal as the new lead. The legacy sequel, which sees Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprising their roles from the original, follows Lucius (Mescal), the son of Russell Crowe's deceased Maximus, returning the glory of Rome to its people in the Colosseum after being enslaved by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal). Manipulating power behind the scenes as a puppet master is the charismatic slave and weapons dealer, Macrinus (Denzel Washington), who aspires to take control of Rome.

Ridley Scott, a visionary director who has defined the cinematic look of the abyss in space and the dystopian future in Alien and Blade Runner, is a master of indelible images. However, he is not one to adhere to history textbooks, as both iterations of Gladiator faced criticism for their disregard for historical accuracy. After all, it doesn't require a doctorate in Ancient history to identify the anachronistic nature of the killer baboons, rhinos, and sharks in the Colosseum. Scott has no qualms about depicting a heightened, theatrical CGI-filled recreation of this period, and he deflected any pushback against his lack of historical validity. When asked about the film's accuracy, the director responded, "Well, the short answer to that is, were you there?"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While historians could spend days ripping Gladiator II to shreds, the film evokes the lavish and ostentatious spirit of ancient times, when power and man's freedom were decided in a bloody duel in a stadium. Despite its lack of concern over historically accurate creatures, most viewers would assume, thanks to the immersive production design, that the film was shot in Rome. In reality, Gladiator II, like its predecessor, was shot in various locations around Europe, but production never landed in Rome, Italy. The picturesque backdrop of Rome's lush landscapes was actually from Malta, an island nation located in the Mediterranean Sea between Sicily and North Africa. For the desert landscapes, the film moved to Morroco in North Africa to capture the breathtaking rolling dunes. Other scenes were shot in Great Britain, which provided the lush, green landscapes in the film.

Anthony Hopkins' 'Those About to Die' Earned the Rights to Film in Rome Before 'Gladiator II'

Image via Peacock

In the duel between Ancient Rome-set gladiator stories hoping to use present-day Rome for film production, Gladiator II had to bow down to Those About to Die, the Roland Emmerich-produced and directed series on Peacock. The swords-and-sandals show, released in 2024, stars Anthony Hopkins (a British thespian who would've fit seamlessly into the Gladiator world in an alternate universe) as the central emperor figure presiding over the events in the series. Emmerich, the signature disaster movie auteur of the 1990s and 2000s with films like Stargate, Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, beat Ridley Scott to obtain the rights to shoot in Rome.

Related The Utterly Bizarre 'Gladiator' Sequel That Never Happened Way before Ridley Scott agreed to do 'Gladiator 2,' a lot of strange ideas circulated.

In an interview in the June 2024 issue of Empire Magazine, Emmerich and writer Robert Rodat revealed that the city has limited resources and couldn't handle the burden that comes with two separate productions with sizable budgets. Because there is so much thematic overlap between the two, Emmerich was grateful that his show was premiering before Gladiator hit theaters. According to Rodat, Scott was "disappointed that he wasn't able to shoot" in Rome. Like Ancient Rome, the industry is a cutthroat world, and there could've been only one winner in the Rome sweepstakes.

Gladiator II is in theaters now.

Buy Tickets