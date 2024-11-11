After more than two decades the wait is finally almost over, and Gladiator II is set to return to the arena to do battle in less than two weeks. The review embargo for the legacy sequel lifted recently, and critics reviews began pouring in on the world’s leading aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing with 66 reviews, Gladiator 2 boasts a score of 77% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, just barely lower than the original’s score of 79%. Gladiator 2 first premiered on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% score earlier in the day, but afternoon scores have lowered the average. It’s important to note that the Rotten Tomatoes score for Gladiator 2 is subject to change as more reviews come in, but 66 is still a large enough sample size to draw a fair comparison to the original.

Both the original Gladiator (2000) and the 2024 sequel were helmed by Ridley Scott, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work directing the original. Scott is a legendary director with iconic films under his belt dating back to the late 70s when he helmed Alien, the space sci-fi epic that was so successful it spawned countless spin-off films and sequels that are ongoing to this day. Scott is also the mastermind behind Blade Runner, the 1982 film starring Harrison Ford that also received a legacy sequel that was toplined by Ryan Gosling and directed by Denis Villeneuve. More of Scott’s most famous work came from directing Matt Damon in The Martian, and he also recently reunited with his Gladiator partner Joaquin Phoenix on Napoleon.

Who Stars in ‘Gladiator 2’?

Neither Russell Crowe nor Joaquin Phoenix returned for Gladiator 2, but Connie Nielsen is back 24 years later reprising her role as Lucilla. Paul Mescal steps into the lead role of Lucius, Maximus' son, who plans to exact revenge on Pedro Pascal’s Marcus Acacius. However, Lucius can’t do it on his own, so Denzel Washington’s Macrinus takes him under his wing and uses him as a weapon, which he also points at Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger’s Emperors, Geta and Caracalla. David Scarpa and Peter Craig wrote the script for Gladiator 2.

Gladiator 2 will hit theaters in the U.K. this weekend and in the United States on November 22.

