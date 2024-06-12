The Big Picture Russell Crowe feels uneasy about the Gladiator sequel, expressing reservations about the direction and moral journey of the new film.

Paul Mescal steps into the iconic role of Lucius, acknowledging the legacy of the original film while making the character his own.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, features a new cast including Paul Mescal as Lucius and Denzel Washington as the villain Emperor Geta.

Russell Crowe, the iconic actor who brought Maximus to life in Ridley Scott's original 2000 Gladiator, recently opened up about his mixed feelings towards the upcoming sequel. During an interview with Kyle Meredith, Crowe shared his reservations and nostalgic reflections on the legacy of the film that won him an Oscar. Crowe's portrayal of Maximus, a man seeking vengeance against the corrupt emperor who murdered his family, remains one of his most memorable roles. The film's success catapulted him to international stardom and left an indelible mark on his career.

When asked about his thoughts on the sequel, Crowe did not hold back. “I’m slightly uncomfortable with the fact they’re making another one — because, of course, I’m dead and I have no say in what gets done,” Crowe admitted. He expressed concerns about the direction of the new film, hinting at some aspects he found troubling. “A couple of the things I’ve heard I’m like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not in the moral journey of that particular character’. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place, I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like.”

Crowe, who played the Roman general Maximus in the 2000 epic, reminisced about the significant impact the film had on his career. However, Crowe also confessed to feeling a mix of emotions about the sequel.

“I reflect back: the age I was when I made that film and all the things that came after it, the doors that particular movie opened for me. This is just me being purely honest: there’s definitely a tinge of melancholy, a tinge of jealousy. I remember when I had tendons."

Paul Mescal Steps Into the Arena

Image via DreamWorks

The sequel introduces Paul Mescal as the new lead, playing the adult version of Lucius, the young nephew of Commodus (originally portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix). Mescal, known for his role in Normal People, has acknowledged the daunting task of stepping into the Gladiator legacy. “I feel really excited, but, like, it’s difficult to get away from the legacy of the film a bit,” Mescal told Esquire. “I think it’s really well written and it pays homage to the first one, but it’s very much something that I think I can step into and make comfortably my own.”

When asked about any discussions with Crowe regarding the original film, Mescal responded, “I don’t know what we would talk about. Like, I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is, like, totally separate.”

Gladiator II will arrive in theaters on November 22. Stay tuned for more.