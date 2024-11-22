Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Gladiator II.Gladiator II hits theaters this week, and it seems director Ridley Scott is already crafting an idea for a potential third film. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott revealed his interest in creating another sequel to the Gladiator saga, and his idea for that sequel is inspired by The Godfather series. The final cut of Gladiator II is also roughly two-and-a-half hours with credits, with Scott's initial cut of the film running at about three hours and forty minutes, meaning the sequel has over an hour of deleted footage. Scott said he'd prefer to make Gladiator III rather than use that additional footage to create a hypothetical extended cut as he did with Napoleon, so it's time to explore how Gladiator III might work.

Ridley Scott's Idea for 'Gladiator III' Is Inspired by 'The Godfather Part II'

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott disclosed his thoughts about making another sequel to the Gladiator franchise, revealing some inspiration from The Godfather Part II. The filmmaker stated, "Maybe I’d rather get into Gladiator III. There’s already an idea. I’ve always had this idea based on The Godfather Part II…" So what does Scott mean here? Well, The Godfather Part II storyline picks up after the end of the first film, showcasing the story of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) after he becomes the new Don of the Corleone family. The film's parallel narrative also showcases Robert De Niro as a young Vito Corleone, the father of Michael, moving to New York City and starting his family enterprise.

Scott also spoke about his inspiration from The Godfather Part II for a third movie while chatting with Premiere in France, comparing the ending of Gladiator II with The Godfather. In the case of Gladiator II, the film ends with Lucius Demus (Paul Mescal) now in an unenviable position of power that he never wanted. The Roman Emperors have been overthrown, and Macrinus (Denzel Washington) has been defeated. It now falls on Lucius to carry out the dreams of his father, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), and grandfather, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), to create a free Rome. As Scott explained to Premiere about the potential sequel, "The next [film] will therefore be about a man who does not want to be where he is."

The Potential Story for 'Gladiator III'

Gladiator II's main protagonist is Lucius, the young boy and son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) from the first movie, who has grown into an adult. After the events of Gladiator, Lucius was sent away from Rome and raised in secret in Numidia. However, after Roman Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) send their forces to invade Lucius' adopted home, Lucius is captured and sold into slavery to Macrinus, becoming a gladiator. By the end of the film, Lucius kills Macrinus after Macrinus concocts a plot to execute Lucius' mother and her allies in the Roman Senate. Lucius takes up the gladiator armor of his father Maximus and fights to overthrow Macrinus, killing his one-time master and ending his treachery. In the end, Lucius finally accepts his birthright and seeks to restore his grandfather and father's shared dream of a free Rome, self-governed by a duly elected senate. However, the ending leaves things open if Lucius can fulfill this dream.

At the end of Gladiator II, Lucius manages to unite the Roman Praetorian guard and the army loyal to Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), winning them over with his words and promise of a free Rome. Lucius finds an advantageous position, gaining the loyalty of the Roman Empire's two major military powers. Due to the line of succession, Lucius could easily become the new emperor of Rome. However, Lucius does not want to be an emperor like the people responsible for invading Numidia, leading to the death of his beloved wife, Arishat (Yuval Gonen). A potential Gladiator III will likely explore how Lucius would succeed in making Rome a free republic while avoiding the mistakes of his grandfather and predecessors.

Will 'Gladiator III' Happen?

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if Gladiator III will become a reality. At nearly eighty-seven years old, Ridley Scott is as busy as ever and wants to make the next sequel. Hopefully, if Gladiator III ever comes to fruition, there will not be a gap as long as the twenty-four years between the first and second films. It would also be interesting to see if any of the excised footage from Gladiator II was repurposed in a potential Gladiator III. It will be interesting to see how the potential saga unfolds.

