You don’t need to be a fan of Gladiator to stare in amazement at some set photos that Collider is debuting for you right now. But if you are hyped up about Gladiator 2, you’ll be glad to find out that Paramount and Universal Studios and director and producer Ridley Scott are taking it extremely seriously. During a visit to Malta, where he is currently attending the Mediterrane Film Festival, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub was able to gather some images from the set of the highly anticipated movie, which just started filming a few days ago in Malta.

The photos reveal that this location from Gladiator 2 is massive in scale, and a huge coliseum – or at least a good chunk of it – is getting built on the tiny island overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The photos also reveal the construction of several buildings, which suggests that a whole Roman cinema-city is coming to life in Malta. The massive set is curbed by huge tents, which suggests the workforce involved in putting the set together is hefty. Since they’re apparently going all out, it’s safe to assume that the production team also will put hundreds of extras in place to simulate a screaming crowd. If the photos prove anything, it's that there certainly is room for everyone.

Since principal photography has just started in Malta and the building of the sets is clearly on its way, it’ll probably be a while before we get to see Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) in costume as they start bringing their characters to life. The fact that Paramount and Universal decided to go with a real, life-sized coliseum (rather than creating a CGI backdrop) for its most important scenes also suggests that the studio is confident about the project and the promising script written by David Scarpa (All The Money in the World). Check out the new set photos below.

Close

RELATED: 'Gladiator 2': Release Date, Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far About Ridley Scott's Sequel

What Can Fans Expect From Gladiator 2?

Gladiator 2 is the kind of sequel that keeps fans on their toes. The title has fans both excited for the franchise’s return and worried that the second entry might not be up to par with the original 2000 blockbuster. Gladiator is an undisputable modern classic, one of Scott’s masterpieces, and a movie that greatly elevated the careers of Russell Crowe (The Pope's Exorcist) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker: Folie à Deux). It was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including Best Picture (which it won), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Direction.

Details from the story of Gladiator 2 are still kept under wraps, but it all points to Mescal playing a grown-up version of Lucius, who is the nephew of Commodus (Phoenix) in the first film. The cast also features Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and Djimon Hounson (Gran Turismo).

Gladiator 2 is slated to premiere in theaters on November 22, 2024. Stick with Collider to find out news of the upcoming movie as soon as they are announced.