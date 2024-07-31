The Big Picture Gladiator 2 features Denzel Washington as Macrinus, a former slave-turned-merchant seeking revenge in Rome's gladiatorial arena.

The movie picks up two decades after the original and follows Lucius, son of Lucilla, as he becomes a gladiator bent on avenging his losses.

The film promises a mix of compelling storylines and high-octane action sequences, with a star-studded ensemble cast joining Paul Mescal.

Among the highly anticipated movies this year is Paul Mescal’s Gladiator 2, the movie is a sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator and takes fans back to the Roman empire to be entertained. The feature has been long in making as Scott searched for the right story and talent and given the initial trailer of the feature he has found the right mix. The historical drama will be a mix of riveting story and high-octane action sequences. A new featurette takes us behind the scenes with actor Denzel Washington to showcase the grandeur of the sets.

“I think this is the biggest film I’ve been on,” Washington says as the clips show us the making of the sets, “They built the Colosseum! It’s a ride. It’s a spectacle,” he adds. The first trailer showcased many interesting fights that are in store for the fans that also includes a rhino fight among other things, as the director wanted for his original feature starring Russell Crowe. Elaborating on the practicality of the sets Washington added with a smile, “Everywhere you turn, you feel like you’re in that world. And I love that.”

Who is Denzel Washington Playing in ‘Gladiator 2’?

Gladiator 2 has an ensemble cast that includes some old faces and many new ones. Washinton plays a former slave Macrinus, who has risen to be a power broker in Rome. Scott previously teased that his character would symbolize the life that was forbidden to Maximus (Crowe) in the original film, "There were businesses of gladiators who could indeed earn their freedom if they stayed alive. That was the deal. So we went right into that, in-depth. Where did he come from? How was he taken? He was branded with marks and registered with a brand on his chest as a slave. So that’s how he comes into the story. He’s a rich guy who’s still carrying a grudge."

The upcoming feature will pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the original, set two decades after the events of the original film. It follows Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla, who was around 12 years old when we last saw him. Now he has become a gladiator and is hell-bent on avenging the ones he’s lost. How Macrinus fits into the story remains to be seen. The movie also cast Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, Fred Hechinger, and Connie Nielsen, among others.

Gladiator 2 is set for release on November 22, 2024. You can learn more about the sequel with our detailed guide here and check out the new featurette above.