After earning $461 million at the box office to narrowly pass the original film, Gladiator 2 premiered on Paramount+ on January 21, and the film has since been one of the most popular movies on the streaming service. However, Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel starring Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal has now officially lost its top streaming spot to another major 2024 hit. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 recently raced onto streaming earlier this week, and it has officially dethroned Gladiator 2 and become the most popular movie on Paramount+ at the time of writing. Gladiator 2 is still sitting firmly at #2, but Sonic 3 has seen to it that Scott's historical epic no longer occupies its fabled #1 spot.

Gladiator 2 opened with $55 million at the box office the weekend before Thanksgiving, and the film tapered off quickly, dropping between 40% and 60% nearly every weekend before playing out its final weekend in theaters on January 24, earning only $151,000 just a few days after making its digital debut. Gladiator 2 was recently passed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the global box office, as the blue speedster has now accrued over $478 million globally, but the streaming release makes it unlikely to hit the $500 million mark. Sonic 3 was still a major success for Paramount, earning better reviews and more money than any other Sonic film in the franchise to date. With Sonic 3 barely passing Gladiator 2 at the box office, it’s only fitting for it to also be the film that has taken the top streaming spot.

Did ‘Gladiator 2’ Break Even?

With a colossal budget reported to be around $250 million, Gladiator 2 failed to break even at the box office, and while the film was a major success on digital platforms before it made its streaming debut, it still likely wasn’t enough to recuperate its losses and become a profit for Paramount. A movie generally needs to earn twice its production budget to break even, and Gladiator 2 failed to reach even half of that at the box office, which could very well affect Paramount’s outlook on the potential third Gladiator movie that Ridley Scott confirmed was in development.

Gladiator 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are both streaming on Paramount+.