Gladiator 2 has been an interesting case study at the box office; the film premiered on week earlier internationally than in the U.S. and has amassed $235 million in foreign markets and $137 million domestically, bringing its worldwide haul to $372 million. For most movies, $372 million would be enough to pay the bills for a few years, but Gladiator 2 still hasn’t quite earned enough to be considered a major profit for Paramount. Still, thanks to a successful start to the week, particularly Wednesday, December 11 when the film earned $1.2 million, Gladiator 2 has officially passed The Godfather to become one of the top 35 highest-grossing historical fiction movies of all time. It also passed The Green Mile, the 1999 prison drama starring Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan.

Gladiator 2 has still yet to earn as much as the original, which hauled in $465 million worldwide, but the legacy sequel from Ridley Scott has still earned a spot on several impressive box office lists. For instance, it is currently the 17th-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, having no trouble passing Alien: Romulus and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and now trailing A Quiet Place: Day One and Venom: The Last Dance by less than $2 million, which it will almost certainly collect this weekend, if not before. Gladiator 2 is also one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the international box office, passing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but still $10 million shy of Alien: Romulus and $60 million behind Moana 2.

Is ‘Gladiator II’ Streaming Anywhere?

Gladiator 2 is playing exclusively in theaters and is not yet available to stream, and Paramount has also not set any streaming or digital release dates for the war epic. Gladiator 2 will likely arrive on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ early in the new year before it joins other 2024 movies like Transformers One and Smile 2 and begins streaming on Paramount+. The original Gladiator starring Russell Crowe is also streaming on Paramount+ and has found success on the platform lately, entering the top 10 but recently losing its spot to Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher.

Gladiator 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere.

