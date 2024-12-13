Gladiator 2 has been an interesting case study at the box office; the film premiered on week earlier internationally than in the U.S. and has amassed $235 million in foreign markets and $137 million domestically, bringing its worldwide haul to $372 million. For most movies, $372 million would be enough to pay the bills for a few years, but Gladiator 2 still hasn’t quite earned enough to be considered a major profit for Paramount. Still, thanks to a successful start to the week, particularly Wednesday, December 11 when the film earned $1.2 million, Gladiator 2 has officially passed The Godfather to become one of the top 35 highest-grossing historical fiction movies of all time. It also passed The Green Mile, the 1999 prison drama starring Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan.
Gladiator 2 has still yet to earn as much as the original, which hauled in $465 million worldwide, but the legacy sequel from Ridley Scott has still earned a spot on several impressive box office lists. For instance, it is currently the 17th-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, having no trouble passing Alien: Romulus and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and now trailing A Quiet Place: Day One and Venom: The Last Dance by less than $2 million, which it will almost certainly collect this weekend, if not before. Gladiator 2 is also one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the international box office, passing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but still $10 million shy of Alien: Romulus and $60 million behind Moana 2.
Is ‘Gladiator II’ Streaming Anywhere?
Gladiator 2 is playing exclusively in theaters and is not yet available to stream, and Paramount has also not set any streaming or digital release dates for the war epic. Gladiator 2 will likely arrive on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ early in the new year before it joins other 2024 movies like Transformers One and Smile 2 and begins streaming on Paramount+. The original Gladiator starring Russell Crowe is also streaming on Paramount+ and has found success on the platform lately, entering the top 10 but recently losing its spot to Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher.
Gladiator 2 is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.
Lucius Verus, the son of Maximus's beloved Lucilla, returns to Rome after years in the wilderness. Captured by Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius, he is thrust into the gladiatorial arena. As he battles for survival, he encounters Macrinus, a former slave-turned-merchant, and faces the corrupt twin emperors Caracalla and Geta.
- Director
- Ridley Scott
- Cast
- Paul Mescal , Pedro Pascal , Denzel Washington , Connie Nielsen , Joseph Quinn , Fred Hechinger , Derek Jacobi , May Calamawy , Peter Mensah , Matt Lucas , Alexander Karim , Tim McInnerny , Lee Charles , Chidi Ajufo , Alfie Tempest , Riana Duce , Chi Lewis Parry , Paul Candelent , Hadrian Howard , Alexander Simkin , Mikhail Basmadjian , Matthew Charlery-Smith , Maxime Durand , Lior Raz
- Runtime
- 148 minutes
- Character(s)
- Lucius Verus , Marcus Acacius , Macrinus , Lucilla , Emperor Caracalla , Emperor Geta , Gracchus
- Writers
- David Scarpa , Peter Craig , David Franzoni
- Studio(s)
- Paramount Pictures , Universal Pictures , Scott Free Productions , Red Wagon Entertainment
- Distributor(s)
- Paramount Pictures