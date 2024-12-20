Gladiator II recently crossed $400 million at the worldwide box office, with $148 million coming from domestic earnings and $252 million from international markets. While the film’s budget is roughly $250 million, its marketing campaign and other expenses have led experts to predict that it would need somewhere between $500 and $600 million to break even, and far more than that to be a profit for Paramount Pictures. It’s unlikely that Gladiator II will finish its theatrical run in the green, but after it earns another $1 million, be it from domestic or foreign markets, it will pass Prometheus to become the third-highest-grossing Ridley Scott movie ever. The Alien prequel film starring Michael Fassbender scored $126 million domestically and $275 million internationally for a global cumulative haul of $402 million.

Gladiator II scored another $7 million domestically during its fourth full weekend in theaters, landing in the #4 spot behind Moana 2 at $26 million, Wicked at $22 million, and Kraven the Hunter at a measly $11 million. The legacy sequel led by Paul Mescal is also one of the 15 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, with its $148 million landing at #13, recently passing The Wild Robot and It Ends With Us. Gladiator 2 will need another $25 million to pass Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the domestic box office, and if it’s able to achieve that, another $25 million would push it past Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Gladiator 2 is set to become one of the top 30 highest-grossing historical fiction movies ever after another $1 million sees it climb over Les Misérables.

Will There Be a ‘Gladiator 3’?

Ridley Scott has shared that he has a concept in mind for Gladiator III, with him returning to direct and Paul Mescal likely returning to star, but the film has not yet been greenlit. The mixed box office returns for Gladiator 2, which has failed to compete in the arena first with Wicked and later with Moana 2, have likely altered the Gladiator 3 talks. It stands to reason that Paramount is less eager to give Scott another $200 million or more to play with for Gladiator 3 considering the sequel will potentially be a sizeable loss for the studio.

