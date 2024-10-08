Gladiator 2, which has been coined as one of the most anticipated movies of the year and one of the most anticipated legacy sequels of all-time, just got a little closer to our screens. Fandango announced this morning that tickets for the film are now on sale ahead of the November 22 release date, leaving more than a month to fill theaters worldwide. The production cost for Gladiator 2 has not yet been reported, but it is estimated to be well over $250 million, meaning it will need significantly more than that to be considered a success at the box office. The first Gladiator grossed more than $465 million at the worldwide box office, which, when adjusted for inflation, comes out at roughly $850 million, a total that Paramount would certainly take twice for the sequel without asking questions.

Gladiator 2 comes from the mind of Ridley Scott, who is also responsible for the original film, which won five Oscars and was nominated for seven more. Scott made a name for himself in the late 70s when he directed Alien, which many still feel is one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made. Just a few years later, Scott teamed up with Harrison Ford for another sci-fi classic, Blade Runner, and he passed the directorial torch to Denis Villeneuve for the sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which returned Ford and also added Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas to its cast. More recently, Scott is famous for directing American Gangster and The Martian, two films that have found extraordinary success on Netflix and Max, respectively.

Who All Stars in ‘Gladiator 2’?

Gladiator 2 did not return either of its leads from the first film, Russell Crowe or Joaquin Phoenix, as both of their characters perished in the original, but it has assembled a star-studded ensemble to bring this next chapter to life. Paul Mescal will play Maximus' son Lucius in the film, with Pedro Pascal playing Marcus Acacius and Denzel Washington portraying Macrinus. Connie Nielsen is back to reprise her role as Lucilla, and Joseph Quinn will play Emperor Geta. Quinn and Pascal will next team up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Gladiator 2 will enter the arena on November 22. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

