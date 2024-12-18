Although Gladiator 2 hasn’t been as big of a hit as Paramount would’ve liked, especially considering the film came with a $250 million budget, one of the biggest of the year. However, it has still grossed enough to earn a spot on some top box office lists of the year, including recently becoming one of the top 15 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel had its work cut out for it reaching this list, as it had to pass Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot to do it, but it entered the arena against Tom Hardy’s superhero flick and Lupita Nyong’o’s animated darling and came out victorious. Gladiator 2 has grossed $145 million domestically and $252 million internationally for a worldwide total of $398 million.

After premiering one week earlier in international markets than it did in the United States, much of Gladiator 2’s box office success is due to its whopping international total. In addition to being in the #14 spot for the highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, Gladiator 2 is also the 14th-highest-grossing movie of the year in foreign markets, with its $252 million total just being enough to surpass Alien: Romulus, but still falling more than $80 million short of Venom 3, which it has already passed domestically. Gladiator 2 is also just outside the top 30 on the list of the highest-grossing historical fiction movies of all time, defeating The Great Gatsby and The Godfather this past weekend and now setting its sights on Django Unchained and Les Misérables.

How Does ’Gladiator 2’s Box Office Stack Up to the Original?

The short answer: not well. Gladiator 2 has still yet to reach the domestic or international total of the original, despite it releasing 24 years ago. Gladiator (2000) hauled in $187 million at the domestic box office and $263 million in foreign markets to bring its worldwide haul to $451 million, a total which Gladiator 2 is still more than $50 million behind. Gladiator 2 has been steadily tapering off at the box office the last few weekends, dropping anywhere between 35 and 60% each week, but the film still has a chance to overcome Russell Crowe’s original, especially at the international box office.

