After a Colosseum-sized entrance to the international Box Office last week, Ridley Scott's Gladiator II made its US bow over the weekend to riotous success, even if the film struggled to compete with the majestic Wicked. So far, Gladiator II has fought its way to a worldwide total of $221 million, split between $55.5 million domestically and $165.5 million internationally, putting it on track to outperform the original at the Box Office. Just over $200 million separate the pair, with Gladiator II's expected extended run in theaters likely helping the sequel close the gap.

Not only will it fair well compared to its predecessor, but Gladiator II will fair well against most of its 2024 competition, with the movie already teetering on the edge of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide. After the most recent weekend, the film has climbed higher than the likes of The Fall Guy, IF, and Joker: Folie á Deux to take the 22nd spot. Less than $40 million split Scott's sequel and the 20th place A Quiet Place: Day One, with that gap likely bridged within the next week.

How Does Lucius Compare to Maximus?

Many seem to be in agreement that, although Gladiator II is well worthy of plenty of praise and is one of the better entries in Scott's later filmography, it doesn't quite live up to the quality of the Best Picture-winning first outing. Although both are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and have similar critical and audience scores, the choice to craft a tale similar to the first makes the avoidance of comparison nigh-on impossible. Specifically, it's impossible not to compare Paul Mescal's Lucius to his father Maximus (Russell Crowe), with Mescal sadly unable to reach the powerfully moving heights of Crowe's Oscar-winning turn. This is something mentioned in Ross Bonaime's review of the film for Collider, saying:

"By putting Lucius on a similar path to Maximus in the first film, it’s also hard not to compare Mescal’s performance to Crowe’s star-making role. Mescal’s character simply doesn’t have the opportunity to build to the same emotional levels as Maximus did. We don’t feel the heartbreak once his wife dies the same way we did in the original, nor do we feel the overwhelming rage that motivates both these characters. Maximus felt like a bomb biding his time until he could explode, whereas Lucius simply doesn’t have quite the same amount of layers to make him equally mesmerizing of a character. That isn’t a knock on Mescal’s performance, but rather, the film’s inability to build Lucius in a way that allows him to stand on his own two feet without what we already know from the original."

Gladiator II is about to enter the top 20 highest-grossing movies of 2024 worldwide. You can catch the film in theaters now.

