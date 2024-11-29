While Gladiator 2 has perhaps not been the major box office success that Paramount Pictures was hoping it would be — especially considering the studio invested more than $300 million into the film — it has still proven itself to be a worthy champion of the arena against its box office competitors. A strong first Wednesday in theaters after its first full week playing in the U.S. saw the film earn $6.6 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $73 million. This $6.6 million bump helped Gladiator 2 become one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically, passing A24’s Civil War in the process, another war thriller, albeit one from an entirely different era. Gladiator 2 also passed Smile 2 and Mean Girls on Wednesday, November 27.

$73 million is a domestic box office total that 99% of films released in theaters would happily take as its concluding number, but Gladiator 2’s $250 million production budget paired with a $100 million marketing cost means the film still has a lot of ground to cover to become a profit for Paramount. Gladiator 2 has scraped together $165 million from international markets, bringing its global total to $239 million. However, this worldwide total isn’t enough to cover the production budget, not even factoring in the added marketing costs. The first Gladiator was produced for only $100 million but finished its theatrical run with $465 million worldwide, numbers that Gladiator 2 likely won’t even come close to, meaning the sequel will almost definitely be one of the biggest flops of the year for Paramount.

Who Stars in ‘Gladiator 2’?

Although Gladiator 2 is underperforming at the box office compared to what many people expected, it isn’t due to a lack of star power among its cast. Paul Mescal plays the lead role of Lucius, son of Maximus (Russell Crowe), filling in the shoes of the Oscar-winning star as the lead character. Starring opposite Mescal is Denzel Washington in the role of Macrinus, the benefactor behind Mescal’s Lucius who ultimately proves to be out for his own gain. Pedro Pascal also stars alongside his upcoming Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn, with Connie Nielsen even reprising her role as Lucilla from the first Gladiator.

Gladiator 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.

