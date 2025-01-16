Things are officially winding down for Gladiator 2 at the box office after finishing almost outside the top 10 during the most recent weekend in theaters. The film closed with only $1.2 million and is now playing in less than 1,500 theaters as it now looks to transition for most of its earnings to come from digital markets. Despite middling box office returns deep into its theatrical run, Gladiator 2 has still become one of the top 30 highest-grossing R-rated movies ever at the worldwide box office at the time of writing. Gladiator 2’s $454 million worldwide haul was enough to pass the original Gladiator’s global total, and also surpass Django Unchained, the 2012 Western starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson.

With a reported budget of between $200 and $250 million, Gladiator 2 has had the odds stacked against it at the box office since its premiere, and while the film won’t be considered a major flop on the level with Megalopolis or Argylle, it is still far from a profit for Paramount. A film generally needs to earn around double its production budget to at least break even, and Gladiator 2 is hovering around that mark, but some experts predict that it would need closer to $600 million to break even. Still, its lackluster box office performance when juxtaposed its budget has to have Paramount executives thinking twice about moving forward with another Gladiator movie. If the studio decides to return to the arena once more, it will likely only do so if it can knock down the price considerably.

Is ‘Gladiator 2’ on Streaming?

Gladiator 2 has yet to make its streaming debut, but the film is available to watch at home via Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Fandango at Home. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel made its VOD debut right before Christmas, close to a month ago, meaning its digital returns are also likely beginning to dwindle. Once Paramount Pictures feels it has squeezed Gladiator 2 for everything its worth at both the box office and VOD, the film will join the original Gladiator starring Russell Crowe on Paramount+, where you can also find other 2024 Paramount movies such as Transformers One and Smile 2.

Gladiator 2 is still playing in select theaters and is also available to watch at home.

