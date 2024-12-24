Gladiator 2 has already been winding down at the box office for the last week or two, and now that the film is available to purchase on digital platforms like Apple TV+ and Prime Video, it’s likely that it will continue to dwindle even further. Ridley Scott’s historical epic finished the weekend of December 20, its fifth full weekend in theaters with only $4.5 million, taking the #6 spot and falling behind Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Homestead (Neal McDonough). However, its fifth-weekend haul did help Gladiator 2 reach $154 million domestically and pass both Beverly Hill Cop II (Eddie Murphy) and Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, still trailing Fatal Attraction (Michael Douglas) and Scary Movie (Marlon Wayans).

While currently sitting at $154 million domestically and $262 million globally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $416 million, Gladiator 2 is also the 39th-highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at the international and worldwide box office, with its global total being enough to pass Rain Main (Tom Cruise) and Sex and the City (Sarah Jessica Parker), but still falling behind Bad Boys for Life (Will Smith) and The Matrix Revolutions (Keanu Reeves). Gladiator 2 has also helped its cast and crew reach new box-office glory. The film passed American Gangster not long after release to become the highest-grossing movie of Denzel Washington’s career, and it has also helped Paul Mescal’s career box office total reach $400 million, in addition to lifting Ridley Scott over Tim Burton on the list of the highest-grossing directors.

When Will ‘Gladiator 2’ Begin Streaming?

Paramount has not yet announced any streaming information for Gladiator 2, but now that the film is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, it likely won’t be long before the studio announces its next move to join the streaming world. When Gladiator 2 does begin streaming, it will join the Russell Crowe-led original Gladiator film on Paramount+, as well as other Paramount Pictures productions this year such as Transformers One and Smile 2. Paramount will also likely wait to see how Gladiator 2 performs on digital platforms for at least a month or so before committing to a firm streaming date.

Gladiator 2 is still playing in most theaters worldwide.

