In just a few days, audiences will be stepping into the arena alongside a slew of new faces with Paul Mescal’s Lucius returning to Rome for some much-deserved vengeance in Gladiator II. The final trailer for Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic has dropped today, teasing the carnage and chaos that will hit the Colosseum on November 22. In the teaser, Pedro Pascal’s general Marcus Acacius has his sandals strapped on tightly as he walks through the infamous portal and onto the sands in the center of the centuries-old fighting pit. A multitude of clips play out throughout the remainder of the teaser that sees Lucius on his journey of retribution, a reconciliation with his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), heavy words from Denzel Washington’s Macrinus, and - of course - plenty of explosive action both in and out of the Colosseum.

Prior to its release in the U.S., Gladiator II has already seen a promising financial gain, as it’s off to the races internationally. Meanwhile, over at Rotten Tomatoes, the film has managed to wrangle a Certified Fresh critics’ approval rating of 76%. While the audience will still have their say, the score is a good preview that we will - at the very least - be entertained by the sequel more than two decades in the making. The feature will pick up years following the events of the Russell Crowe-led Gladiator, and reintroduce audiences to Lucius (previously portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark), who is now a full-grown man. While we don’t fully know exactly what happened to Lucius in the years since Crowe’s Maximus changed Rome forever, we do know that it wasn’t anything good, with Mescal recently telling Collider, “Lucius goes through the fucking wringer”.

The young man has quite the chip on his shoulder when he rolls back into Rome, mad at not only the Roman government but also his family - so we can expect a pretty rough homecoming between him and his mother. All the while, Lucius is fighting in the Colosseum alongside other warriors, fighting everything thrown at him with the hopes of getting one step closer to Pascal’s Marcus Acacius. Filling out the rest of the ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (Thelma), Lior Raz (Hit & Run), and Derek Jacobi (Murder on the Orient Express).

’Gladiator II’s Competition

With the holiday season on the horizon, a handful of other movies will take on Gladiator II for box office sales. Its first challenger will come in the shape of a movie musical with the arrival of Wicked on November 22, while Thanksgiving weekend will welcome Moana 2, inviting audiences on the latest adventure alongside one of Disney’s most beloved characters.