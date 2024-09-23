It's going to be fairly easy to answer the question of "Are you not entertained?" if Gladiator II lives up to the action we've already seen in the trailers. Paramount has just released another look at the highly-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator, due for release on November 22, and it promises to be one of the films of the year. And this trailer has dropped a real shocker too... Paul Mescal is playing the son of Russell Crowe's Maximus.

Mescal, as we know now, plays Lucius, the son of Maximus and the nephew of Commodus from the 2000 original, while Pedro Pascal plays a general who has been cast out. Denzel Washington takes on the role of Macrinus, a former slave turned merchant who has his eye out for vengeance on a grand scale. With Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger starring as the twin Emperors, Gata and Caracalla. Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen will reprise their roles from the original.

The jaw-dropping action in the trailer is on another scale and level from the original, with gladiators now facing sharks and rhinos as well as each other. Lucius has a fight on his hands to reclaim his name as well as to hold onto his life, with the theme of legacy running strongly through it. Lucius declares he will never be an instrument, but he will have his vengeance.

Will 'Gladiator II' Be the End of the Story?

Well, if Scott has his way, it doesn't look likely. Although the movie has been over two decades in the making, Scott already has his sights set on a third installment of the franchise, and he was busy sharing his plans last week during an interview with Premiere in France. The quotes have been translated from French, in which they were originally published.

"With that, I'm already playing with the idea of Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I lit the wick... The end of Gladiator II evokes that of the Godfather, with Michael Corleone who finds himself with a job he did not want, and who wonders, 'and now, Father, what am I doing?' The next [film] will therefore be about a man who does not want to be where he is."

When Mescal spoke to the publication a week later in support of the film at the beginning of its publicity trail, he was asked for his feelings on Scott's plans. To the shock of nobody, he expressed interest in coming back for more, but cautiously warned that the story had to make sense. "Yes, Ridley told me about it, but only yesterday," he said. "So I'm waiting to see what happens, but I'm interested, of course. But we can't rush anything: the story has to hold together."

Gladiator II is set to release on November 22, 2024. Watch the trailer above and relive the glory of Gladiator, which is streaming now on Paramount+. The official synopsis for the movie can be found below and the brand-new trailer above: