The Big Picture The first trailer for Gladiator 2 will debut in July, attached to Deadpool & Wolverine for maximum exposure.

The film stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

The sequel is directed by Ridley Scott, and is a follow-up to the first Gladiator.

Prepare yourselves to be entertained! Collider has exclusively learned that the first trailer for Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, the historical epic sequel to his Oscar-winning masterpiece from 2000, is set to premiere online in mid-July but, in something of a stroke of genius, is pairing up with the year's most anticipated blockbuster. In addition to dropping online, the trailer will also be attached to Deadpool & Wolverine, which should ensure maximum exposure for the movie, given that the Marvel blockbuster is likely to end up as one of the year's top two or three most-viewed pictures. Deadpool & Wolverine is due to be released at the peak of the summer season, on July 26th.

The film, an enormously ambitious production which wrapped a few months ago after filming on location in Europe, stars Paul Mescal as the new lead, taking on the role of the now-adult Lucius Verus, the nephew of Commodus (played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original film). Lucius has been living "in the wilderness" for 15 years, with his reappearance causing something of a stir. Outside of Mescal, the film also features Denzel Washington as a former slave, who has since become a wealthy merchant, while Joseph Quinn is the new Emperor, Caracalla. Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, plays a former military commander who is forced into the arena to fight as a gladiator after disobeying orders. From the original film, Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprise their roles as Lucilla—Lucius' mother—and Senator Gracchus, respectively.

What Was 'Gladiator' About?

Close

Released in 2000, Gladiator was an immense critical and commercial smash, earning over $460 million worldwide, starring Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a loyal Roman general betrayed by Commodus, the corrupt son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. After his family is murdered, Maximus is enslaved and becomes a gladiator, but uses his skills and charisma to rise through the ranks, inspiring others while seeking vengeance. His ultimate goal is to confront Commodus and restore justice to Rome. Gladiator won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe, out of a total of twelve nominations.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into theatres on July 26, where it will be joined by the trailer for Gladiator II, which enters the multiplex Colosseum on November 15 in international markets, and November 22 in the United States. Stay tuned to Collider for more on two of the year's biggest movies.