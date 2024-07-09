The Big Picture Paul Mescal stars in Gladiator II, which is set 20 years after Ridley Scott's Gladiator.

Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi return, alongside rising stars like Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger.

Gladiator II is set to release in theaters on November 22, 2024.

Paramount Pictures has just delivered our first look at Ridley Scott's upcoming historical epic sequel to Gladiator, and it certainly seems like "epic" is the right word to describe the action, with Paul Mescal front and center in a movie that is set to shoot him into superstardom. Set in the same universe as its predecessor, Gladiator II resumes nearly twenty years after the first movie, with director Ridley Scott recently sharing insights into Mescal's character. Lucius, last seen as the 12-year-old nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus, has spent 15 years in obscurity, estranged from his mother who fears he may be deceased.

"He’s playing Lucius. He’s been out in the wilderness, and has lost touch with his mother. His mother lost touch with him. She doesn’t know where he is. She thinks he might be dead."

Gladiator II, the follow-up to Ridley Scott's 2000 Oscar-winning film which starred Russell Crowe, will see at least two familiar faces reprising their roles: Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi. The cast is primarily made up of rising stars like Mescal and Joseph Quinn, as well as Fred Hechinger. The film will also see Pedro Pascal reteam with Denzel Washington, who previously shared the screen opposite each other in The Equalizer 2. Pascal, who has been consistently juggling multiple projects, prioritized Gladiator II once filming resumed following the dual strikes last summer, returning to Scott's set swiftly last November when filming was wrapping up.

The trailer features Washington's Macrinus, a former slave turned merchant and arms dealer, offering to mentor Lucius and playing kingmaker in Rome, offering Lucius the chance to gain his own brand of vengeance. The initial footage showcases unbelievable war scenes, on a much grander scale than Gladiator demonstrated. It also has plenty of throwbacks to the original film, including a very special connection offered by Lucilla to her son which ties his fate to that of Maximus (Crowe). Visually, the film looks stunning, and you can feel the combat with every smash of the blade. It looks like Scott has pulled it off once again.

What Was the First 'Gladiator' About?

The film is set in ancient Rome and follows the story of Maximus, a respected Roman general who is betrayed when Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, murders his father to seize the throne. Maximus's family is also murdered, and he is sold into slavery to become a gladiator. Despite his fall from grace, Maximus uses his position as a gladiator to gain popularity and influence.

His ultimate goal is to avenge the murders of his family and Emperor Marcus Aurelius by challenging Commodus. It was an enormous financial and critical success, and met with acclaim, especially the performances of Crowe and Phoenix, who both received Academy Award nominations for their performances. It won several Oscars, including the Academy Award for Best Picture. The film is often credited as being pivotal in the revitalization of interest in the historical epic genre.

Gladiator II is set to release on November 22, 2024. Watch the trailer below and relive the glory of Gladiator, which is streaming now on Paramount+.

