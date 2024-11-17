Ridley Scott is one of the most famous directors of all time for several reasons, and Gladiator is certainly one of them (hence the impending sequel more than two decades after the original). It follows the epic journey of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a Roman general whom Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) plans to appoint as the next emperor. Unfortunately for them, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) murders his father and has Maximus' family killed. The former general winds up getting sold into slavery as a gladiator and fighting his way through the Roman Coliseum to try and get his revenge. These three characters are fantastic, and there are other compelling characters that together make Gladiator one of the most rewatchable Best Picture winners ever.

Some characters are meant to have a full arc; some are meant to die prematurely. Some characters are supposed to live throughout most of the film but only to drive the plot forward or serve as symbols. Whether they're fully rounded or peripheral, every member of this colorful cast is integral to representing the vast array of people under the Roman Empire and helping the audience feel like they have gone back in time. The best characters in Gladiator serve more than one purpose—propelling the narrative onward and making the audience care about them while emphasizing the movie's themes of class, loyalty, betrayal, corruption, love, perseverance, and revenge.

10 Hagen

Played by Ralf Möller

Image via Universal

When Maximus begins his gladiator training, we find that everyone has to fight the very tall and powerful Hagen (Ralf Möller) to see exactly how much skill they have with a sword. This guy is huge, already a welcome presence to see in a gladiator movie. When Maximus refuses to fight him, they don't exactly come across as friends. Yet over the course of the film, Maximus befriends him—encapsulated perfectly in that scene when Hagen tastes Maximus' food for him and pretends to choke. This guy's got a dark sense of humor.

In Maximus' first gladiator battle, Hagen punches a foe in the gut with his bare hands, picks him up, and sticks him through a spike in the wall. This is one of those moments that makes Gladiator one of the most badass sword-and-sandal movies ever made, but Hagen proves himself more than just a beast on the battlefield and a friend to Maximus. His loyalty is cemented when he sacrifices himself (along with the other gladiators) to help Maximus go free. Rest in peace.

9 Lucius Verus

Played by Spencer Treat Clark

Image via Universal

What Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark) represents is more interesting than his actions themselves, as his mother (Connie Nielsen) and Commodus both love him for different reasons and in very different ways. To Lucilla, Lucius is her beloved son who needs to be protected from her brother at all costs. Lucius is kind, and the audience sees that she is raising him well. In that sense, he can be interpreted as a symbol of innocence and youth.

Then there's Commodus, who is visibly envious of his nephew. The man watches Lucius sleep, thinking aloud about the love the boy receives from his mother and contrasting that with the lack of affection he received from his own father. Indeed, daddy issues can trickle down into nephew issues, which is made even worse when Lucius is found playing gladiator and pretending to be the Spaniard (whom he unwisely calls "the savior of Rome"). The way Commodus longs for this child's approval, hates him, and essentially threatens him makes Lucius all the more useful as a character.

8 Juba

Played by Djimon Hounsou

Image via DreamWorks Distribution

Juba (Djimon Hounsou) is introduced relatively early on in the film, shown carrying Maximus across the desert. They wind up chained together in their first gladiator fight, which is one heck of a bonding experience. It's pretty important that he's a strong fighter, and the viewer gets that sense that he isn't a violent man outside the arena. In that sense, his calm acceptance of this enslavement and willingness to do what is necessary makes him a nice foil for Maximus.

Indeed, Juba doesn't change much as a person throughout the film; but, he does befriend Maximus and tell him about his own family, who are still alive. The viewer is satisfied to know at the end that he'll be able to find them, but the conversation he has with Maximus earlier about meeting family in the afterlife is still moving. Along with a few of the best quotes in the film, Juba is a solid side character.

7 Senator Gracchus

Played by Derek Jacobi

Image via Universal

The most important thing to know about Senator Gracchus (Derek Jacobi) is that he believes in the republic. Since Commodus wishes to eventually dissolve the Senate and get the people on his side by throwing 150 days of games at them, Gracchus notes that "fear and wonder" are an effective combination for a ruler. He understands that Rome is the mob; so long as they get their gladiator fights, Commodus will essentially be able to gain their support, regardless of what else he does.

This is a wise old man, and his lines are sharp. It is always a pleasure to hear him speak, thanks to Derek Jacobi's performance. Gracchus gains points for being sarcastic to Caesar in the Senate's first meeting with him, and more still for his loyalty to Lucilla when she asks for his assistance. This man represents the politicians who actually care about the people and aren't afraid to stand up to dictatorship.

6 Quintus

Played by Tomas Arana

Image via Universal

Quintus (Tomas Arana) has an impressive arc for someone with so few lines. He begins the film on Maximus' side, but immediately betrays him once Commodus inherits the throne. It's never quite clear whether he believes Maximus when he asserts that the emperor has been murdered, but Quintus seems to understand that, as a high-ranking military officer, he needs to follow Caesar's orders either way. Even when Maximus asks him to protect his family, Quintus informs him that he won't.

However, what really makes Quintus compelling is how he switches sides yet again in the final duel between the emperor and the former general. When Commodus is without a weapon and Maximus is staring into space, at death's door, Commodus pleads for a sword from the surrounding soldiers. Yet Quintus orders them to "sheath your swords," allowing Maximus to get his revenge. It is so satisfying to watch, perfectly completing a redemption arc that adds another layer to the story.

5 Antonius Proximo

Played by Oliver Reed

Image via Universal Pictures

First, Proximo (Oliver Reed) is funny. One of the first times we see him is when he complains to a merchant about being sold useless giraffes that won't mate. It's clear that this guy has no patience for getting screwed over, and bargaining over slaves and animals all these years has somewhat hardened him. Interestingly, the old man will eventually tell Maximus that he was once a gladiator himself and was freed by Marcus Aurelius.

As a gladiator trainer and Maximus' owner throughout most of the film, Proximo proves useful to the former general under his command. As great a warrior as Maximus is, Proximo lets him know that killing everybody in sight isn't enough; you need to win the crowd as well. His character deepens the more we get to know him, and his willingness to sacrifice himself for Maximus shows that he is more noble than the audience first thought.

4 Marcus Aurelius

Played by Richard Harris

Image via Universal

Marcus Aurelius (a remarkable Richard Harris) doesn't last very long, but he is around for long enough for the audience to both understand why he was so respected by Maximus and why he is also as complex as anybody else. Whether he is speaking to his daughter or his son, we very much get the sense that this wise old man is wiser than he used to be. He clearly failed as a father, something he admits to both his children (with different levels of affection).

Perhaps most compelling is Aurelius's relationship with Maximus, whom he loves as a son. The scene in which he tells Maximus that he will be the next Caesar is beautifully acted, as is the part when Aurelius tells Commodus the same thing and winds up getting strangled. If Richard Harris hadn't been believable as a well-regarded old man with lots of regrets, the other major characters' motivations would have fallen flat. Thankfully, he puts in a wonderful supporting performance in one of the best Ridley Scott films with formidable acting.

3 Lucilla

Played by Connie Nielsen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) is Marcus Aurelius' daughter, and the two of them have an appealingly complicated relationship. She also has history with Maximus, who remembers her as someone who's difficult to trust. Now that they're older, though, they can at least bond over the fact that they each have a son who's nearly eight years old. Moments like when she tells Maximus he was never good at lying add depth and specificity to her character, as well as an intriguing backstory.

Connie Nielsen also does excellent work in showing Lucilla's political savvy, as the audience has to believe that people like Senator Gracchus and her father consider her impressive. Then there's her motherly instincts, and the way she has to deal with her brother. There are many sides to Lucilla, a character who knows she has to follow Commodus on the surface and still tries to start a coup against him. Her complexity and emotional range resonate with the audience, who roots for her happiness.

2 Maximus

Played by Russell Crowe

Image via Universal Pictures

Russell Crowe won an Academy Award for his turn as Maximus, and it's not hard to see why. The audience respects him from the start, as the general commands our attention. He is a man regarded among his soldiers and held in extremely high esteem by the emperor of Rome. When he refuses to take Marcus Aurelius' place, the audience easily relates to his simple wish to return to his family and live a simple life. When his family is killed soon after, we want vengeance almost as much as Maximus himself.

Crowe plays Maximus as a man of relatively few words. He is calm, but one can see in his eyes a steady and fierce determination to get back at Commodus for killing three people he cared so deeply for. Along with his sense of humor, his evolving relationship with Lucilla, the friendships he makes during his enslavement, and his thrilling prowess in combat, Crowe puts in a perfect heroic performance for a character who keeps us enthralled the entire time.

1 Commodus

Played by Joaquin Phoenix

Image via Paramount Pictures

Some movies can only be as good as their antagonists, and Gladiator passes that test with flying colors. Joaquin Phoenix was rightfully nominated for his terrifying performance as Marcus Aurelius' son, Commodus, and it wouldn't have been surprising if he had won. Though Phoenix has tremendous range, he is mostly known for playing psychologically troubled and intense characters—and this film is one of the primary reasons why.

There's a lot going on in those eyes, and it's all troubling. The lust for his sister, the desperate need for acceptance (and resulting bitterness) from his father, the insecurity, the jealousy towards Maximus, the love and envy of his nephew, the ambition to rule with absolute power—they all come through Phoenix's nuanced and disturbing interpretation of this character. A man who exudes tragedy every time he speaks, Commodus is easily one of the greatest Ridley Scott villains and arguably the most fascinating character in Gladiator.

NEXT: 'The 10 Highest -Grossing Ridley Scott Movies'