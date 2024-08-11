The Big Picture Scott's refusal to sanitize history created complex characters in Gladiator, not just straightforward heroes and villains.

Gladiator was a huge success, and led to many Hollywood imitators.

Joaquin Phoenix's improvisations enhanced Commodus, adding depth to a nuanced villain in Gladiator.

Gladiator was a unique success for Ridley Scott that seemed to single-handedly revitalize the “sword and sandals” epic genre decades after it was deemed to be dead. Gladiator succeeded not just because of its novelty compared to other historical epics, but because Scott refused to sanitize this ugly period in history by offering clearly defined heroes and villains. While the story of Maximus (Russell Crowe) and his quest of revenge was a compelling one, Scott was willing to ensure that the dynamic between the former Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) and his son Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) was just as complex. In fact, Gladiator’s most brutal scene isn’t one of its sprawling set pieces, but an intimate moment of confrontation between a father and son.

Of course, these nuances are often forgotten when considering the vast cultural influence that Gladiator has had. After becoming one of the biggest commercial hits of 2000 and earning the Academy Award for Best Picture, Gladiator proved to be a success that Hollywood was desperate to replicate, leading to several direct rip-offs and imitators. Films like 300, Troy, Alexander, and Pathfinder, among others, may have captured a similar visual style and scope of Scott’s epic, but not its complexity of emotion. It’s the fraught, upsetting connection between Commodus and Aurelius that elevates Gladiator from a “cool action movie” to an all-time classic.

What Happens to Emperor Marcus Aurelius in 'Gladiator'?

Although it opens with an epic battle sequence depicting Maximus’ campaign to defend Rome against the rebellious German tribes that reject the Emperor, the opening moments of Gladiator are relatively grounded and focused on character arcs. It’s evident that while Maximus has planned for a life of peace in which he can remain on his farm with his family, Aurelius has grander ambitions in mind; given Maximus’ extensive experience uniting the Roman legions on the battlefield, Aurelius believes that he is the perfect person to succeed him as Emperor. Commodus has compelling motivations as a villain because he feels that he is being denied his birthright. Commodus believes that his father views Maximus as his “real son,” whilst rejecting the one that he actually has.

The actual assassination sequence features great acting from Phoenix and Harris, who elevate a script that was being constantly workshopped on set into an almost Shakespearean level of tragedy. Commodus reflects upon the various qualities that Aurelius cites as being essential for any good leader, and shamefully admits that he possesses none of them. It’s a rare moment of complete sensitivity, as Commodus is tragically only able to open up to his father when he knows that his minutes left alive are few. The execution itself is quite brutal; while most of Gladiator’s fight scenes take place in board arenas where the laws of chivalry are obeyed, Commodus delivers a fumbled, chaotic attack on his father that was clearly not planned thoroughly. Commodus is much more of a shady politician than he is a warrior, but when it comes to addressing the man who he feels has lied to him for his entire life, ordering one of his various underlings to perform the same task simply wouldn’t suffice.

Joaquin Phoenix Makes Commodus a More Dynamic Villain

Phoenix added personal touches to the role of Commodus, including several improvisations, that made the assassination scene more powerful. It was a difficult period in Phoenix’s life because Gladiator was the first film that he shot following the death of his older brother, River Phoenix, an actor best known for his work in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Mosquito Coast. The scene holds even more power as one of the last films to feature Harris in a major role. He would later achieve some of the widest recognition of his career with his performance as Dumbledore in the first two installments in the Harry Potter series before passing away in 2002.

The assassination of the Emperor perfectly sets up Commodus’ motivation for wanting to harm Maximus’ family. While Commodus does believe that he has the strength and intelligence to lead Rome, despite his father’s callous opinion, he knows that Maximus’ popularity may be a major threat to his assumption of power. However, the decision to have Maximus’ entire family massacred feels like a personal one; Commodus blames Maximus for destroying his own family and turning his father against him, and feels that the only way to achieve revenge is to inflict an equal level of harm on his wife and children. A more straightforward action movie would have cast Commodus as a malicious figure from the start, but Gladiator paints him as a spurned child desperate to receive love from his father.

'Gladiator' Shows the Rise of Democracy

Beyond the inherent brutality of the assassination scene itself, Gladiator serves as a warning about the rise of political violence. One of Aurelius’ key motivations for wanting Maximus to succeed him is to restore the Roman Republic, thus putting the age of the Empire to an end. Commodus recognizes that the only way to ensure this does not happen is to prevent the line of succession from ever being in doubt; it’s a terrifying examination of the lengths that politicians will go to in order to attain power in the public eye. What the film beautifully portrays is that Commodus will never be able to replace Maximus because he does not have the will of the people; after seeing Maximus rise within the ranks of the combat arenas, Rome’s average citizens grow to support the idea of a restored Republic. It remains to be seen how Commodus’ actions will ripple into Gladiator II, the highly anticipated sequel that has been lined up for a November release. Early details suggest that the sequel will introduce a new set of Roman leaders, but it remains to be seen if they will be as cunning and ruthless as Commodus.

