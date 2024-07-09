The Big Picture Gladiator's tragic ending with Maximus running his hands through wheat was a powerful and improvised addition.

The wheat scene symbolizes Maximus finding peace and entering the afterlife, carrying out justice for his late family.

Despite missing out on Best Director at the Oscars, Gladiator won Best Picture and achieved critical and commercial success.

Gladiator is one of the most unusual success stories of the 2000s. While any new project from Ridley Scott was bound to be heavily anticipated, as he already had a series of classics on his resume, the “sword and sandals” style epic hadn’t been in fashion since the “Golden Age of Hollywood.” However, Gladiator proved to be a rich and absorbing character drama that succeeded in transforming Russell Crowe into an instantly iconic film hero. Although the film’s style and action sequences have been homaged and ripped off countless times since, Gladiator is best remembered for its beautifully tragic ending.

Set in 180 A.D., Gladiator is the story of the proud Roman General Maximus Decimus Meridius (Crowe), who becomes renowned for his heroism in defeating Germanic tribes that attempted to rebel against the Empire. Maximus’ strong leadership qualities gain the favor of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), who believes that he is perfectly suited to take control of the Empire upon his passing. This sparks outrage from the Emperor’s actual heir, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who murders Maximus’ family and sends him to a prison sentence, where he fights in gladiatorial arenas. The narrative of revenge and redemption is as old as storytelling itself, but Gladiator gains an ethereal quality that was the result of an on-set decision.

This Iconic Final 'Gladiator' Shot Was Improvised

The perfect ending of Gladiator is one of the primary reasons that the film continues to resonate with viewers as a landmark moment in popular culture. The entire film has been building up to the battle between Maximus and Commodus, who must finally prove who is the better ruler while the rest of the Roman Empire watches in the stands of the Colosseum. While Maximus is clearly the better fighter of the two, Commodus can’t help but cheat by stabbing his opponent before the duel officially begins. Although Maximus is successful in defeating Commodus, thus restoring himself as the rightful heir to the throne, he succumbs to his injuries as the crowd looks on. Rather than focusing on the tragedy of the moment, Gladiator includes a strange and ambiguous scene of Maximus running his hands through fields of wheat.

Although it's now become one of the film’s most recognizable qualities, the wheat scene was added due to an improvisation by Crowe’s stunt double. According to Scott, the production team behind Gladiator had been filming in Italy, where Crowe’s stunt double had been instinctively touching wheat on set. Scott grew interested in how the scene would look visually, and began following the double’s hand with a steadicam approach. Scott instantly recognized that the shot would fit within the film’s metaphorical undertones, stating that it “became the catalyst for immortality, or heaven.” A film like Gladiator required months of extended planning and preparation, but some of the most important moments could only happen through happy accidents. Scott revealed that he considers “spontaneity to be essential to what I do.”

The 'Gladiator' Wheat Scene Makes the Film More Powerful

Gladiator is a very grounded historical epic, but the insertion of the wheat scene implies that Maximus is going to the afterlife, and that he is experiencing visions of himself at his happiest. This implies something profound about Maximus—he never really desired to rule the Empire. Although he is honored to be considered worthy of carrying out the Emperor’s legacy, Maximus is at his heart a warrior who didn’t necessarily want the burden of establishing democracy in a chaotic period in history. Showing the wheat fields implies that Maximus has found peace in the knowledge that the Emperor’s grandson, Lucius (Spencer Treat Clark), will take control of Rome and begin implementing democracy.

The religiously coded imagery also shows the extent to which Maximus has been in grief. Crowe may be an intimidating physical presence on screen, but one of the reasons that Maximus is so compelling as an action hero is that he feels like he has nothing to lose. Defeating Commodus isn’t something he just needs to do for the sanctity of the Empire, but to avenge those that he cared about most. It’s evident that Maximus feels like he is carrying the burden of doing his late family justice. Only by defeating their killer is he able to find contentment, and it’s implied that he gets to join them in the afterlife.

The inclusion of the surprising wheat shot is another example of Scott’s brilliance. Scott has a fairly lengthy filmography and has since directed similar historical epics like Kingdom of Heaven, American Gangster, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Robin Hood, All The Money In The World, The Last Duel, House of Gucci, and last year’s Napoleon. All of these films required a level of spectacle and practical filmmaking that is unrivaled by any other studio filmmaker. While some may balk at recreating historical locations in the same way that Scott has, shots like Gladiator’s wheat scene wouldn’t happen without that level of investment in worldbuilding.

The Legacy of 'Gladiator' Continues in Surprising Ways

Gladiator became one of the rare cultural events that earned both critical and commercial praise. A prime release date at the beginning of May 2000 positioned Gladiator to become a major blockbuster event of the summer, in an era before superhero films had become dominant. Scott may have lost the Best Director category at the Academy Awards, but Gladiator walked away as the night’s big winner, with trophies for both Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Although it spent years in development hell, the sequel to Gladiator is finally moving forward with a release date this fall. Given the way that the first film ended, it's not all that surprising that Crowe is not set to reprise his role in Gladiator II. However, the heavily anticipated sequel’s all cast includes Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Djimon Honsu among others.

Gladiator is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

