This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Having played in theaters worldwide for over a month-and-a-half, Gladiator II is about to conclude its run with over $450 million worldwide. The swords-and-sandals epic is already available to watch at home, and is just around $15 million shy of overtaking the original Gladiator, which was released in 2000. Combined, the two Gladiator films have passed a major global box office milestone; perhaps the final one until director Ridley Scott delivers a third installment, as planned. Currently, the combined gross of both movies stands at just over $900 million worldwide.

Gladiator II will probably not be able to make up the $15 million difference in the time that it has remaining in theaters. Additionally, taking inflation and average ticket prices into account, there can be no comparison between the number of people who've actually paid to watch both films. The original Gladiator was probably seen by thousands more in theaters. The movie was also better-received. Somewhat surprisingly, it won the Best Picture Oscar, in addition to earning star Russell Crowe a Best Actor honor for his performance as the vengeful warrior Maximus.

Crowe wasn't invited back for the sequel, which is led by Paul Mescal. Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, Gladiator II cost around twice as much to produce as the original. It appears to have settled at a "fresh" 71% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the consensus is that it's inferior to the original. While the action scenes and Denzel Washington's supporting performance have been acclaimed, there has been some criticism of the film's narrative, which many noted was quite similar to that of the original. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime wrote that "the shadow of Maximus looms large over the entire project, for better or worse."

Will There Be a 'Gladiator III'?