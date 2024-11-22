It's been a long time coming, but Ridley Scott finally got to have his rhino fight in Gladiator II. He originally wanted it for the first Gladiator film but had to put this dream on hold until now, when props and CGI could finally make it happen. Thanks to this, we get to see Paul Mescal battling a rhino and other fabulous beasts like Pedro Pascal at the Colosseum — he even captains a ship inside the arena! This is all very entertaining, of course, but how much of it is accurate?

Rhino Fights at the Colosseum Happened at Least Once

Close

Reigning Colosseum gladiator Glyceo (Chris Harraways) riding into the arena atop a rhino is an imposing sight. They fight Lucius (Mescal) and his small group of gladiators, and, luckily, Lucius manages to kill Glyceo without harming the rhino. In real life, rhinos may not be so easily thwarted, but they were forced to fight in arenas during the Roman era. The Colosseum was opened in 80 AD by Emperor Titus, and the poet Martial documented games held that same year. According to him, a double-horned rhino was brought into the Colosseum (then simply referred to as an "amphitheater" by the Romans) to fight a bull, thought it initially refused. After the keepers prodded it enough, the beast charged at the bull and threw it in the air. There is no evidence of rhinos being ridden by gladiators, however disappointing that may be.

That was hardly the first time the Romans had rhinos at their celebratory games, given their passion for exotic and foreign animals. In 55 BC, for example, Pompey the Great (Julius Caesar's greatest political rival) had a rhino displayed in his games — according to Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder. Roman historian Cassios Dio, Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) himself killed multiple rhinoceroses and other animals by shooting them from above first, delivering the killing blows once it was safe.

Naval Battles Happened at the Colosseum, Although Maybe Not With Sharks

Gladiator II doesn't stop at rhinos, though. Another action sequence sees Lucius captaining an actual ship in a naval battle inside the Colosseum. Ridley Scott went above and beyond with this one, even throwing sharks in the mix — which, in a recent Collider interview, he swore was something that happened, though historians might disagree. Naval battles would often be replayed in public for mass entertainment — a spectacle called naumachia, which was devised by Caesar himself, according to Roman historian Suetonius. Before the opening of the Colosseum, the naumachiae were held on natural bodies of water, especially lakes and rivers.

When the amphitheater was opened to the public, however, it became more common for naumachiae to be staged inside the arena, the first one taking place in 80 AD. It's said that the logistics of assembling such a spectacle were mesmerizing by themselves, but the actual floating of the arena remains a mystery. There had to be enough water to make the ships float, and, given the compact dimensions of the arena and its sublevels, this is something that is still largely up for debate. The Roman poet Calpurnius describes the process of assembling a naumachia in Emperor Nero's old amphitheater a very complex feat, to say the least.

What seems to be the consensus is the lack of sharks. First, amphitheaters like the Colosseum probably used water from nearby rivers to flood the arena — in Rome, the water must have come from the Tiber, although there are no accounts of how the flooding took place. Unfortunately for Scott, sharks swim in salt water, and rivers provide fresh water. Second, because naumachiae were spectacles focused on the reenactment of naval battles, often employing several gladiators and even criminals who had been dealt a death sentence, according to Suetonius. So, not only would this make it very difficult for sharks to swim, but there would also be plenty of blood being spilled already. Sorry, Ridley.

Gladiator II is currently playing in select theaters in the U.S.

Get Tickets Here