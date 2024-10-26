The action of Gladiator II is about to hit the big screen, and the perfect collectible to accompany it has just been announced. A new popcorn bucket based on the sequel has been presented by Paramount Pictures. The collectible will be based on the Roman Colosseum, and while the design by itself is impressive, the popcorn bucket will come with a very special feature. Users will be able to see an AR gladiator battle in their bucket thanks to their mobile devices. The violence from Gladiator II will jump from the screen to the living room thanks to the new popcorn buckets based on the movie.

Gladiator II will introduce a new fighter who will captivate the hearts of the audiences, just like Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) did so many years ago; Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal) will have some big sandals to fill. But besides trying to honor the legacy of his father, the young man will have to deal with plenty of problems in the upcoming sequel. Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) doesn't like Lucius at all. The fearless Roman general wants to help expand the empire he works for. The rivalry between Lucius and the antagonist will attempt to steal the spotlight in the film.

The cast of Gladiator II includes plenty of talented stars who will continue the legacy established by the first movie more than twenty years ago. Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen will also be seen on the big screen once the sequel arrives. Quinn's fame expanded significantly thanks to the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things. The actor also appeared earlier this summer in A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel that showed the world how New York City reacted to being invaded by aliens who are guided through sound.

Ridley Scott Returns

Ridley Scott can't seem to take a break. After the release of the first Gladiator movie, the director jumped from one story to the next one, with his career eventually leading him to a sequel to Maximus' tale. Before returning to this world, Scott worked on titles such as Napoleon and House of Gucci. Gladiator II could turn out to be one of the biggest films of Scott's career, considering how its competition at the box office will be Wicked and Moana 2. The upcoming musicals are aimed at a different audience, which could give the movie starring Mescal an advantage.

Gladiator II premieres in theaters on November 22. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.