In the lead-up to the release of Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, Paramount has announced that the limited physical 4K Steelbook release of its predecessor, Gladiator, will be back on shelves. The 2000 historical epic drama, starring Russell Crowe, grossed over $465 million worldwide and generated over $60 million in DVD and VHS sales during its first week. Now that the film's sequel is fast approaching, fans now have a second chance to get a hold of this limited home media release once more.

Amazon and Walmart have listed the product online, with retail prices ranging around $30. The Steelbook reprint features Crowe front and center as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius. According to ComicBook.com, some of the 4K Blu-ray's special features include an extended introduction by the film's director, an extended audio commentary from both Scott and Crowe, and another audio commentary from Scott, editor Pietro Scalia and cinematographer John Mathieson. This item is now available for pre-order and will be released on November 12, 2024, 10 days before the sequel enters the box office ring.

Since its release in May 2000, Gladiator has been a massive success. Not only did it receive a certified fresh critics score of 80 percent and an average audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but it is also an Oscar-winning film. During the 73rd Academy Awards, it won 5 out of the 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. It also won 2 out of the 5 Golden Globe Nominations, which are "Best Motion Picture - Drama" and "Best Original Score." When the film had its first physical release, ABC News reported record sales and how nearly 2 million copies out of the 3.6 million were already sold.

Will Gladiator II Be As Good as Its Predecessor?

Image via Paramount Pictures

After nearly 2 decades, Gladiator will be returning to the box office arena with a sequel with a new set of cast and crew members, and Scott back in the director's chair. This project had been in the works since 2001, and it was only until 2023 that the film entered its casting and pre-production stage. Unlike the first film, the sequel has a reported budget ranging between $250 - 310 million.

Gladiator II has a renowned cast list in its arsenal. It will star Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, the son of Crowe's character, Maximus. Also starring in Gladiator II are Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

While it's too early to measure if the sequel will be as successful as its predecessor, it seems like there is already confidence that this film will pull in big numbers at the box office and find huge success. Scott already has his sights set on a future third installment. Not to mention, Gladiator II will have its Barbenheimer moment as it will face the film adaptation of Wicked on the same day of release.

Gladiator II will enter cinemas on November 22, 2024. In the meantime, Gladiator is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV.